Pokemon Sword and Shield: A leak reveals 17 "Galarian" Forms of older Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield are set to release this year. But the details we have gotten so far are very sparse. We only know about the starter Pokemon and hints of the Galar region. There will be a Pokemon Direct event tomorrow, 2 PM UTC which will reveal more information about the upcoming titles.

But people are eager for early information which has led to many leaks. Some of them were fake but some of them seemed to be legitimate. A leak from forum 8chan on 24th May revealed that there will be 17 "Galarian" Form Pokemon of existing Pokemon from Johto and Hoenn. It also predicted that there will be a Pokemon Direct a week before E3 which is also true.

Alolan Sandslash - From Ground Type to Ice Type

Just like the Alola forms which were introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon, the Galarian Form changes the type of the Pokemon. Here is the list of the 17 Pokemon:

Noctowl: Ice/Flying (Becomes black, with bits of dark blue.)

Sentret: Normal/Ground (Now has steel-claws)

Furret: Normal/Ground (Has a drill on its tail)

Spinarak: Bug/Ghost (is now black, but the smiley on it's black is a bright pink)

Ariados: Bug/Ghost (Same as Spinerak. Now has a spooky angry-face on it's back.)

Jumpluff: Grass/Fairy (Body becomes white, pom-pom-things turn pink)

Sudowoodo: Steel (Now disguised as a pinetree)

Houndour: Dark/Ice ("skull" on its head is now made out of ice)

Houndoom: Dark/Ice (Horns and bone-parts are now Icicles)

Magcargo: Fire/Water (Has now a seashell as it's house)

Ralts: Dark/Fairy (Green "Helmet" turns dark blue and the dress-part becomes purple)

Kirlia: Dark/Fairy (Same as Ralts, but it's legs stay white)

Gardevoir: Dark/Fairy (The same as previous, looks a bit like it's Mega)

Zangoose: Fighting/Dark (White fur becomes black, has sharper claws)

Seviper: Poison/Steel (Has a giant iron spike-ball instead of it's Knife-tail)

Spoink: Poison (Tail is made of purple sludge and it's crystal is dark purple)

Grumpig: Poison/Ghost (same with spoink, but it's pink parts become dark green)

We don't know how true this is but let's hope that it is and Nintendo will reveal it officially in the Direct tomorrow.

