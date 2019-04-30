Pokemon Sword and Shield: A leak reveals a possible release schedule

Pokemon Sword and Shield is set to release late 2019. The only announcement so far came from Nintendo Direct where they announced the starter Pokemon, the names of the games as well as the Galar Region where the game is set.

The wait hasn't stopped fans who are hungry from information from searching, though. There have been many leaks but there is no way to know how true these are except for the credibility the leaks seem to have given. These leaks also suggested a new type of Evolution akin to Mega Evolution and Alola Forms.

However the leaks don't stop coming. There have been so many leaks before and since the announcement of Pokemon Sword and Shield and only a few seem to be possibly legitimate. A post from Reddit showed a release schedule (all in Japanese)

The translation of the image is below (thanks /u/notwithflames):

May 15 - Boxart reveal in Corocoro

June 11 - Aforementioned

June 27 - A panel at Salt Lake City Comic Con

July 10 - Something about Funko Pops

July 20 - A panel at San Diego Comic Con that's around the same time as a Pokemon Direct with Masuda

August 29 - Panel at a PAX?

September 12 to 14 - Tokyo Game Show if I'm reading that correctly

September 15 - Some more Corocoro

October 4 - New York Comic Con and some promotional tour

October 11 - More promotional tours, one in Europe and the other in one of the Americas, probably South America given the week prior

October 12 - Something at PAX Australia and an Australian promotional tour

November 2 - An event for Nintendo and Game Freak at EGX Berlin

November 15 to 20 - The event window for Sword and Shield's release

The posting dates show a lot of "2010s" and the Japanese is apparently a little sloppy. We don't quite know the legitimacy of this post but if there is a reveal on May 15 then maybe there is credibility to this post.

