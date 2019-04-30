×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pokemon Sword and Shield: A leak reveals a possible release schedule

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
31   //    30 Apr 2019, 15:12 IST

Image result for pokemon sword and shield leaks

Pokemon Sword and Shield is set to release late 2019. The only announcement so far came from Nintendo Direct where they announced the starter Pokemon, the names of the games as well as the Galar Region where the game is set.

The wait hasn't stopped fans who are hungry from information from searching, though. There have been many leaks but there is no way to know how true these are except for the credibility the leaks seem to have given. These leaks also suggested a new type of Evolution akin to Mega Evolution and Alola Forms.

However the leaks don't stop coming. There have been so many leaks before and since the announcement of Pokemon Sword and Shield and only a few seem to be possibly legitimate. A post from Reddit showed a release schedule (all in Japanese)



The translation of the image is below (thanks /u/notwithflames):

  • May 15 - Boxart reveal in Corocoro
  • June 11 - Aforementioned
  • June 27 - A panel at Salt Lake City Comic Con
  • July 10 - Something about Funko Pops
  • July 20 - A panel at San Diego Comic Con that's around the same time as a Pokemon Direct with Masuda
  • August 29 - Panel at a PAX?
  • September 12 to 14 - Tokyo Game Show if I'm reading that correctly
  • September 15 - Some more Corocoro
  • October 4 - New York Comic Con and some promotional tour
  • October 11 - More promotional tours, one in Europe and the other in one of the Americas, probably South America given the week prior
  • October 12 - Something at PAX Australia and an Australian promotional tour
  • November 2 - An event for Nintendo and Game Freak at EGX Berlin
  • November 15 to 20 - The event window for Sword and Shield's release

The posting dates show a lot of "2010s" and the Japanese is apparently a little sloppy. We don't quite know the legitimacy of this post but if there is a reveal on May 15 then maybe there is credibility to this post.

Visit Sportskeeda's Esports page for more content!

Tags:
Nintendo Switch
Advertisement
Pokemon Sword and Shield: A leak suggests surprising new Evolution in Gen 8
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: Have leaks provided more information on the game?
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: 6 features that we want in the game
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: 8 Details From The Galar Map
RELATED STORY
Pokemon News: Pokemon Sword & Shield announced for Nintendo Switch
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go: Data mine suggests Armored Mewtwo as a new form
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: 3 things we know about the Galar Region so far
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: Report suggests game is being tuned for Nintendo Switch's handheld mode
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: Could Gen 8 introduce a new Eevee Evolution?
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go: Leak confirms Equinox 2019 details
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us