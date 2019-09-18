Pokemon Sword and Shield: A new form of Farfetch'd revealed

Sirfetch'd, the Galarian version of Farfetch'd

Pokemon Sword and Shield continued with its new Pokemon reveals. Today, Nintendo announced a new form of Farfetch'd called "Sirfetch'd". Sirfetch'd is yet another returning Pokemon after Gamefreak revealed the new version of Zigzagoon and it's evolution "Obstagoon", as well as the hat wearing Weezing.

Sirfetch'd is supposedly an evolutionary form of the Generation 1 Farfetch'd. While Farfetch'd was a Normal/Flying Type Pokemon, Gamefreak has made an interesting choice by making Sirfetch'd a pure Fighting Type. One has to wonder why they didn't include the Flying type.

Sirfetch'd is also following the thematic look of the Sword and Shield games. Sirfetch'd has a long sword and a grass shield, making the Pokemon look like a medieval knight that existed in medieval era England.

Pokemon Sword and Shield intends to capture a Victorian Age to Industrial Age England and the Galar region is designed after the British isles. This includes the use of trains, coals, industries and the general design of the different cities.

With the return and revamp of many older generation Pokemon, our biggest hope is that Generation 8 will introduce a new Eeveelution. New Eeveelutions have always been revealed in even numbered generations so let's hope they stick to the same pattern this time.

There are almost 900 new Pokemon after Sword and Shield reveals some more. Unfortunately though, you won't be able to access all of them as was told by Gamefreak.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is Nintendo's first new generation game on the Nintendo Switch and second title on the console (right after Pokemon Let's Go: Pikachu and Eevee). The two games will release worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on 15th November 2019.

Gamefreak has been slowly revealing more details of the game so we can expect more as we go closer to the release date.

