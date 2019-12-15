Pokemon Sword and Shield: Battle Tower Guide

Battle Tower

So you finally finished the main story of Pokemon Sword and Shield. What is there to do next? There are actually several things to do in Pokemon Sword and Shield's post-game, and challenging the Battle Tower is one of them.

The Battle Tower was a system that was introduced as early as Pokemon Crystal in Generation 2 and saw a return in several Pokemon games after. It is one of the most fun and balanced challenges you can find in Pokemon games, considering that all Pokemon are capped at a single level and Trainer battles are much harder than they were in the regular game.

So how does the Battle Tower hold up in Generation 8's Sword and Shield? Here is a comprehensive guide on the Battle Tower and how it works.

What is the Battle Tower?

The Battle Tower is unlocked after defeating the Gym Leaders and Leon in Wyndon Stadium. It is located in Wyndon as well, the northernmost region of Galar.

In the Battle Tower, players are allowed to bring 3 Pokemon that are capped at Level 50. So if you have a Pokemon higher or lower than Level 50, it will automatically be brought up/down to that level.

Location of Battle Tower

You can bring up to 3 Pokemon for Single Battles and 4 Pokemon for Double Battles. As you progress through the Battle Tower, you will be rewarded with going up Tiers and Ranks. If you lose, you will lose ranks but you won't lose a tier. You can also pause your progress by leaving the Battle Tower after winning.

Winning in the Battle Towers rewards you with items and Battle Points (BP) which you can use to buy various items.

Tiers & Ranks

There are 5 tiers: Beginning, Poke Ball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball, and Master Ball Tier. There are also 10 Ranks in total each belonging to a different tier. You get rewards for reaching a rank and the higher your rank, the better the rewards. Here are the rewards you can get in each tier and rank.

Beginner Tier

Rank 2 & 3 - Rare Candy, 3 BP

Poke Ball Tier

Rank 4 - Rare Candy (x2), Bottle Cap, Mint, 5 BP, IV Checker

Rank 5 & 6 - Rare Candy (x2), Mint, 5 BP

Great Ball Tier

Rank 7 - Rare Candy (x3), Bottle Cap, Mint, 10 BP

Rank 8 & 9 - Rare Candy (x3), Mint, 10 BP

Ultra Ball Tier

Rank 10 - Rare Candy (x5), Mint, Bottle Cap (x2), Ability Capsule, 20 BP

Master Ball Tier

MAX - Rare Candy (x10), Mint, Ability Capsule, Bottle Cap (x3), Gold Bottle Cap, 50 BP

Winning Rewards

You'll not only get rewards for ranking up but you will also get rewarded for some wins. You get rewards for your first 200 wins as well as after 200 wins. Here's a short summary in the format Wins - Rewards.

10 - PP Up

20 - Mint

30 - Bottle Cap

40 - PP Max

50 - Gold Bottle Cap

100 - Lansat Berry

200 - Star Berry

Every 10th win (210, 310, etc) - Mint

Every 20th win (220, 320, etc) - PP Max

Every 30th win (230, 330, etc) - Bottle Cap

Every 40th win (240, 340, etc) - Ability Capsule

Every 50th win (250, 350, etc) - Lansat Berry

Every 75th win (275, 375, etc) - Gold Bottle Cap

Every 100th win (300, 400, etc) - Starf Berry

BP Shop

An in-game capture

You can get some great rewards by trading in your BPs at the Battle Tower. Here are the rewards you can buy and the cost in BPs.

Ability Capsule - 50 BP

Bottle Cap - 25 BP

Choice Band - 25 BP

Choice Specs - 25 BP

Choice Scarf - 25 BP

Assault Vest - 25 BP

Life Orb - 25 BP

Red Card - 20 BP

Eject Button - 20 BP

Eject Pack - 20 BP

Blunder Policy - 20 BP

Weakness Policy - 20 BP

Focus Sash - 15 BP

Air Balloon - 15 BP

White Herb - 15 BP

Mental Herb - 15 BP

Power Herb - 15 BP

Room Service - 15 BP

Light Clay - 15 BP

Terrain Extender - 15 BP

Throat Spray - 10 BP

Adrenaline Orb - 10 BP

Absorb Bulb - 10 BP

Cell Battery - 10 BP

Luminous Moss - 10 BP

Snowball - 10 BP

You can also find a BP Shop in Hammerlocke Pokemon Center, which gives different items. The Hammerlocke BP Shop will sell you the following items.

BP Shop

Rare Candy - 20 BP

PP Up - 10 BP

Power Bracer - 10 BP

Power Belt - 10 BP

Power Lens - 10 BP

Power Band - 10 BP

Power Anklet - 10 BP

Power Weight - 10 BP

Macho Brace - 10 BP

Destiny Knot - 10 BP

Razor Claw - 10 BP

Protector - 10 BP

Reaper Cloth - 10 BP

Whipped Dream - 10 BP

Sachet - 10 BP

Vitamins - 2 BP

Hyper Training

Hyper Training

Hyper Training is back in Pokemon Sword and Shield and it's a bit different this time. Talk to the NPC on the right in the rightmost desk. You can only do Hyper Training for Pokemon which are Level 100. Hyper Training allows you to boost your Pokemon's Individual Values (IVs).

You will also need Bottle Caps to do the Hyper Training. A regular Bottle Cap will allow you to train a Single IV of your choosing whereas a Golden Bottle Cap will allow you to train all IVs in one go. There is no mini-game for Hyper Training in Sword and Shield, you simply need to trade your Bottle Caps and select the stats.

Tips & Tricks

Battle module

1. It is advisable for your Pokemon to have high IVs before entering the Battle Tower. Even though it brings the level down to 50, your Pokemon at Level 100 or a little lower which have high IVs can prove to be very effective.

2. If you don't have Pokemon with high IVs, you can choose to rent a team that has Pokemon with very strong IVs.

3. Accumulate enough BPs to get Vitamins and Bottle Caps to strengthen your Pokemon and max out their IVs.

4. Try not to forfeit often. You will lose ranks pretty easily but you won't fall below the tier if you have reached.

5. You can leave between battles and still keep your progress.