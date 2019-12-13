Pokemon Sword and Shield: Things to do post game

So you beat Champion Leon in Sword and Shield and you have now finished the main story of the game. Now what? Fortunately, there are actually a surprising number of things you can do in the post game. Unlike many other Pokemon games (especially the 3DS ones), Pokemon Sword and Shield is quite rich in content after you beat the game.

In a way, you are playing an extended version of the game once you finish the Gym Leaders and beat Champion Leon. Here are some things you can do in Pokemon Sword and Shield's endgame.

Catch Zacian and Zamazenta

The mascot Pokemon Zacian (Sword) and Zamazenta (Shield) can only be captured after you have beat the game. This is also the case for all the Legendaries in Pokemon Sword and Shield. When you beat the game, you will battle Hop in Slumbering Weald, where you get your first glimpse of the Legendary Pokemon in the very beginning of the game.

This will initiate a storyline quest which has many events leading you up to battling Zacian/Zamazenta, including many Dynamax battles. Both Pokemon will appear in both games but you can only catch the mascot Pokemon of the game.

Battle Tower

The Battle Tower is a challenging environment where your Pokemon are in a level playing field with your opponents. It is unlocked in the post game. The level cap in the Battle Tower is 50 and if you have Pokemon above level 50, it will automatically be brought down and their EVs/IVs to match.

Defeating trainers in the Battle Tower will reward with you Battle Points (BPs), which you can trade for various items and TMs.

Free Pokemon

There are some free Pokemon you can receive before the post game. But there are two notable ones you receive only after defeating Leon: Charmander and Type: Null. Charmander can be found on the second floor in Hop's house and Type: Null is given to you by a Trainer in the Battle Tower.

Rechallenge Gym Leaders and Leon

You can go back to Wyndon Stadium and challenge Gym Leaders or Leon. This is useful for levelling up your Pokemon and gaining money (you can get 10,000 currency from winning). You battle 3 trainers: Any Gym Leader, Hop and Leon. Battling Leon will give you the most amount of XP points.

New moves - Steel Beam, Draco Meteor and Ultimate moves

In the post game, there are certain move tutors who will your Pokemon some very powerful moves. Here are the moves and where you can find the move tutors.

Steel Beam

Go to the Budew Inn in Motostoke. You will find a staircase that goes downwards. Keep going down and in the bottom floor, an NPC will teach your Pokemon Steel Beam. Only certain Steel-Type Pokemon will be able to learn this move.

Draco Meteor

Go to the hot spring in Circhester. You will find an NPC wth a hat standing next to the hot spring. He will teach your Pokemon Draco Meteor, an extremely powerful Dragon-Type move. Some non-Dragon Type Pokemon will also be able to learn this move.

Ultimate Moves

The Ultimate Moves Blast Burn (Fire), Frenzy Plant (Grass) and Hydro Cannon (Water) were introduced in Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen. There is a park in eastern Wyndon where you can find an NPC who will teach you these moves. Only the Galar starters and Charizard are eligible to learn these moves.

Battle Morimoto

Go to Circhester hotel right of the Pokemon center and go to the second floor. You will find a trainer GAME FREAK's Morimoto, who is modeled after the beloved Game Freak developer Shigeki Morimoto. You can battle Morimoto once a day. It is a double battle and you will earn money and XP for defeating him.

After defeating Morimoto for the first time, you get an item called Oval Charm, which increases the chance of your Pokemon giving Eggs in the Nursery.

Master Ball

After you defeat Leon, visit your home and Professor Magnolia will be waiting there for you. She will give you a Master Ball, which you can use to catch Zacian/Zamazenta or other Pokemon with extremely hard catch rates. Remember, you only get one copy of this so use it wisely!

Max Raid Battles

Max Raid Battles will still be available throughout the Galar region Wild Areas to play post game. Max Raid Battles are useful for gaining rare items, levelling Pokemon and to accumulate Watts which you can use to buy various items.

Some Max Raid Battles are seasonal and appear more often than they will in the future so make sure you participate in them! Gigantamax Snorlax is the latest of those Pokemon.

Collect TMs and TRs

You can find some TMs only in the post game. You can also accumulate Watts from Max Raid Battles to buy TR items from Watt Traders in the Wild Area.

Catch 'em all!

Although there are only 400 Pokemon in the Galar Dex and no National Dex (famously called "Dexit"), you can still spend your time catching all the different Pokemon in the Galar Region. You can also trade exclusives using the Nintendo Online system and you can level your Pokemon for Battle Towers or for fun. You gotta catch 'em all even though there isn't really an all to catch...