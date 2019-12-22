Pokemon Sword and Shield: IV Guide and Hyper Training

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

What are Individual Values (IVs)?

Pokemon Sword and Shield bring back the Individual Value (IV) mechanics just like in the previous Pokemon games. Keep in mind that IVs are different from Effort Values but both these mechanics play a part in how strong your Pokemon can get. For more information on Effort Values, check out our EV Guide.

You typically cannot see your IVs, unlike your EVs. They are randomized when you catch or acquire your Pokemon. A Pokemon can have a maximum of 31 IVs on one stat.

How can IVs be checked?

You will have to unlock the "Judge" function in order to check your IVs. You can only unlock it after beating the main story in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Go to the Battle Tower and rank yourself up to the Poke Ball tier.

You will then be able to check your IVs on the PC in any Pokemon Center. There won't be any numbers displayed but in order from best to worst they rank like this:

No Good : 0

: 0 Decent : 1- 10

: 1- 10 Pretty Good : 11 - 20

: 11 - 20 Very Good : 21 - 29

: 21 - 29 Fantastic : 30

: 30 Best: 31

Increase IVs with Hyper Training

It is possible to increase the IVs of your Pokemon. You can also choose the stat of your liking to increase. To do this, go to the Battle Tower and go to the NPC on the right desk with the cap and jacket on.

You will need Bottle Caps in order to do Hyper Training. No other currency is accepted. You can gather Bottle Caps by beating Trainers in the Battle Tower or by purchasing for BP in the BP Shop. 1 Bottle Cap will allow you to train one IV. You can also get a Golden Bottle Cap which will allow you to train all 6 IVs.

Important Note: A Pokemon must be Level 100 in order to receive Hyper Training.

Advertisement

Breeding and passing down IV Values

Breeding is the most popular way to get powerful Pokemon with defined IVs, EVs, and Natures. There are a couple of ways you can pass down IVs via breeding.

Destiny Knot

You normally can't find a Destiny Knot in the Wild unless you have a Pokemon with the Pickup Ability or from Poke Jobs. You need 10 BP to buy a Destiny Knot from the Hammerlocke Pokemon Centre BP Store.

Holding Destiny Knot when breeding allows the parent Pokemon to pass down 5 out of 6 IVs from the parent Pokemon to the child Pokemon. Once you max out the IVs you need, give a Pokemon a Destiny Knot and a suitable partner to pass them down!

Pass down IVs with Power Items

You can get Power Items from Hammerlocke BP Store as well. Give a Pokemon a Power Item to hold and they will pass it down the child Pokemon. They cost 10 BP each. Here is a list of the Power Items and stats they can increase:

Power Weight: HP

Power Bracer: Attack

Power Lens: Special Attack

Power Belt: Defense

Power Band: Special Defense

Power Anklet: Speed