Pokemon Sword and Shield: Mewtwo Max Raid Battle Guide

Pokemon Sword and Shield have received a new Pokemon reveal as well as a Max Raid Battle against Mewtwo. While Pokemon fans normally like to joke and complain about how easy Pokemon have become, the Mewtwo Max Raid Battle was a huge surprise. It is by far, one of the hardest Pokemon encounters ever in the history of the game.

Max Raid Battles are fought by 4 players which can either be you and 3 NPCs or you and 4 other players. It is one of the first online co-op features available in the game where players can participate in PvE battles and environments. Mewtwo was released as a special for Pokemon's 24th anniversary and the Raid Battle will be available till 2 March.

Here is a guide on how you can defeat Max Raid Mewtwo in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

About Mewtwo

Mewtwo is a Level 100 Pokemon when encountering it. It is also not possible to catch the Mewtwo after the Raid Battle and you will be warned before. Mewtwo also has maxed out EVs and has six moves instead of four. They can vary but the list we know so far is this:

Bulk Up

Earthquake

Rock Slide

Fire Punch

Brick Break

Nasty Plot

Max Mindstorm

Max Hailstorm

Mewtwo can be found in any Wild Area and has about a 10% chance of spawning.

Best Pokemon to bring

You should only bring Level 100 Pokemon to the fight or you will lose! Not only that but you will also need to make sure your Pokemon has high EVs and it should also be a type that is strong against Mewtwo. So you can bring Ghost, Dark or Bug Types which have an advantage over Mewtwo. Here are some of the best Pokemon you can bring to the fight:

Marshadow

Tyranitar

Hydreigon

Sableye

Grimmsnarl

Lunala

Mewtwo can also have moves that are super effective against your Pokemon, so watch out!

General Strategies and Tips

In light of the best Pokemon to bring to Mewtwo's Max Raid Battle, here is how you can use them to your full advantage.

Marshadow is one of the best Pokemon to bring to the fight. Marshadow is the only Pokemon that can learn the move Spectral Thief. Spectral Thief is a Ghost-Type move which is not only super effective against Mewtwo, but it also steals buffs. So if a Mewtwo is heavily buffed by Nasty Plot and Bulk Up, Marshadow can steal the buff to deal devastating damage.

Tyranitar is a pseudo-legendary Pokemon that naturally has very high EVs. It is also a Dark-type that can be very useful against Mewtwo. Tyranitar is vulnerable to Brick Break and Earthquake, but items such as Assault Vest come in handy. Tyranitar has a high Defense and Special Defense already but you'll need a lot more when fighting Mewtwo.

Grimmsnarl with ability Prankster. Mewtwo has an extremely high speed and Grimmsnarl with the Prankster ability is one of the only Pokemon that can outpace it. You can use Nasty Plot or debuffing moves to Mewtwo to gain high Attack/Defense.

Lunala/Necrozma also have very high speed as well as Ghost Type moves which can be used effectively against Mewtwo. These two Pokemon can also outpace the extremely high speed of Mewtwo.

Pokemon which can debuff are very helpful. Mewtwo has a mix between buffing Special Attacks or regular Attack so you should be prepared for both. An Arcanine which has Will-O-Wisp, Snarl and the ability Intimidate is useful. Gastrodon which has Clear Smog can also reset Mewtwo's buffs.

Bring your strongest Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon. Only one Pokemon can Dyanamax/Gigantamax per battle but bringing your heaviest and toughest Pokemon can provide a huge advantage. Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon get a huge buff in stats while in the state. The D-moves/G-moves can also inflict massive pain on Mewtwo especially if you have a super-effective move type.

Try to avoid bringing low HP, low Defense/Sp. Def Pokemon. Pokemon such as Gengar, Mimikyu, Cinderace and types weak against Psychic will get crushed. These Pokemon are great in the competitive environment but they cannot tank Mewtwo's devastating hits.

Bring as many Max Potions/Full Restores as possible and use them often. If you find yourself even below 50% HP, chances are your Pokemon will get knocked out very easily. Heal your Pokemon up and only burst damage whenever your Pokemon is not inflicted by damage.

Rewards

You get the following rewards if you successfully defeat Mewtwo:

30x Exp. Candy M

20x Exp. Candy L

10x Exp. Candy XL

Random amount of Dynamax Candy

1x Ability Capsule

1x PP Up

1x Bottlecap

More random rewards

If you are not able to find or beat Mewtwo, you can also find Generation 1's starters Charmander, Charmeleon, Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Squirtle and Wartortle in Max Raid Battles. These can be caught and they will also be available till 2 March.