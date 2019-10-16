Pokemon Sword and Shield: New Gigantamax Pikachu, Charizard and more revealed

A new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield was released today by The Pokemon Company. The trailer has not revealed anything particularly new in terms of gameplay, the Galar region or new Pokemon. However, the trailer has dropped some new "Gigantamax" forms for a select few Generation 1 Pokemon.

Gigantamax is a new feature in Pokemon Sword and Shield where Pokemon can become much bigger and gain much higher stats as well as special moves. Here are the new Gigantamax forms that were revealed.

#1. Gigantamax Pikachu

Pikachu's Gigantamax form makes the most popular Pokemon, pretty fat in size (or as the internet might say, "dummy thicc"). The Special Move is called "G-Max Volt Crash" which inflicts a lot of damage and is guaranteed to paralyze the opposing Pokemon.

#2. Gigantamax Eevee

Eevee has a received a new Gigantamax form as well, with a special move called "G-Max Cuddle". G-Max Cuddle will infatuate Pokemon of the opposite gender (just like "Attract"). We were hoping for a new Eeveelution but that could still happen.

#3. Gigantamax Charizard

A fan favourite, Charizard has received a new Gigantamax form as well. Gigantamax Charizard's signature move is "G-Max Wildfire". The move will guarantee a damage-inflicting burn to Non-Fire Type Pokemon for 4 turns.

#4. Gigantamax Butterfree

Butterfree's Gigantamax Form gives it bright teal coloured wings and makes it much shinier. The special move is "G-Max Befuddle", which can either paralyze, sleep or poison the opposing Pokemon.

#5. Gigantamax Meowth

It's pretty clear that the folks over at Game Freak are fans of the elongated cat memes. Meowth's Gigantamax form can be obtained if you purchase Pokemon Sword or Shield before 15 January 2020.

The special move for Meowth is "G-Max Gold Rush" which will confuse the opponent as well as give you some in-game cash rewards after the battle (much like Meowth's signature move Payday).

The trailer was pretty underwhelming and it seems that Gamefreak is catering to Gen 1 lovers. Charizard has gotten so many different forms it's hard to keep track now. Blastoise and Venusaur haven't gotten the same amount of love which is unfair to them and to the Gen 1 fans who love those Pokemon.

