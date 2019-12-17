Pokemon Sword and Shield: Rental Teams in Battle Tower

If you've beaten the main story in Pokemon Sword and Shield, you have unlocked the Battle Tower, a challenging location to put your battling skills to the test. You will need incredible Individual Values (IVs) on your Pokemon in the Battle Tower otherwise you will find it very challenging to progress through the ranks.

If your Pokemon are not strong enough, then don't worry. You can get a strong Rental Team in the Battle Tower to beat trainers. To get a Rental Team, go to the right side of the entrance in the Battle Tower and talk to the NPC wearing green. He will give you the option to rent a team.

Rental Teams are very strong in terms of the Individual Values they have. If you have not done much camping, Hyper Training or feeding your Pokemon vitamins then it is very likely that the Rental Teams will have higher IVs than the Pokemon you trained.

Here is a list of the Rental Teams available in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Battle Tower. You can rent 3 Pokemon for single battles and 6 Pokemon for double battles.

Basic Team:

Rillaboom

Cinderace

Inteleon

Added in Doubles:

Gengar

Haxorus

Togekiss

Skill Team:

Gyarados

Kommo-o

Falinks

Added in Doubles:

Tyranitar

Duraludon

Grimmsnarl

Tough Team:

Snorlax

Dragapult

Mimikyu

Added in Doubles:

Heat Rotom

Hippowdon

Aegislash

Rain Team:

Pelliper

Ludicolo

Barraskewda

Added in Doubles:

Raichu

Ferrothorn

Seismitoad

Slow Team:

Lucario

Oranguru

Hatterene

Added in Doubles:

Torkoal

Dhelmise

Copperajah

Having a Rental Team will not weaken your Pokemon in any way. Rental Teams are a way to get strong Pokemon in the Battle Tower so that you can accumulate BP and collect Bottle Caps for Hyper Training. There is no additional rewards for battling in the Battle Tower other than prizes you can win.

So if you want to train your own Pokemon but they are too weak for the Battle Tower, you can always use Rental Pokemon.