Pokemon Sword and Shield: What are the version exclusives this time around?

Nintendo/Gamefreak

Pokemon Sword and Shield, the 8th generation and second set of games for the Nintendo Switch, are coming out this November. We've already got a lot of details about the Galar region and also saw lots of gameplay in E3 2019.

Although fans are still upset that you cannot transfer Pokemon outside the Galar Pokedex, the games are still promising titles with lots of ambition for the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon has always had 2 versions with different exclusivities to encourage trading (and let's be honest, for Gamefreak to make some money).

So what are the version exclusives we know so far? Though not all Pokemon or details have been revealed as yet, there is information on what is exclusive.

Pokemon Exclusives

Exclusive Pokemon in each version has been the formula since Pokemon's inception with Red and Blue. Sword and Shield will have exclusives too and here's what we know so far.

Pokemon Sword: Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, and Kommo-o

Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, and Kommo-o Pokemon Shield: Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra

The mascot Pokemon will also be exclusives just like every other version of Pokemon we have seen so far. The Sword Pokemon Zacian can be found only in Pokemon Sword and the Shield Pokemon Zamazenta can only be found in Pokemon Shield.

Gym Leader Exclusives

For the first time in a Pokemon game, there will be exclusive Gym leaders. Bea is a Fighting-type specialist and will be featured in Sword while Allister is a Ghost-type specialist who will be featured in Shield.

Bea will be exclusive to Sword

According to the Pokemon Sword and Shield website, there may also be more exclusive Gym Leaders that haven't been announced yet.

Allister will be exclusive to Shield

Nintendo also announced a Double Pack for Pokemon Sword and Shield, so if you want to collect Pokemon and battle different Gym Leaders, you can get the pack which will be cheaper than buying the games separately.

For more video game news, stick to Sportskeeda.