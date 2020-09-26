Pokimane concedes she was a 'hypocrite' in the past, begs the internet to stop dragging her down

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers in the world, with millions of followers across her multiple social media handles.

Haven risen through the ranks on Twitch as a League of Legends and Fortnite streamer, the Moroccan-born star soon became a force to be reckoned with in the streaming sphere. However, with her rising popularity, she became more prone to controversy. Of late, her career has been plagued with feuds, and all kinds of similar problems.

From being called out for her hypocritical comments, to her lack of wholesome content, the past few months have been rather forgettable for the 24-year-old Twitch streamer. The criticism ended up reaching such a volatile stage, that she announced a break from streaming and social media back in August.

However, she recently returned from a month-long hiatus, and seems to be getting back on track, after owning up to her mistakes in an apology video.

In one of the most recent tweets on her personal Twitter account, Pokimane also owned up to being a hypocrite in the past, which has left fans wondering if she has indeed turned over a new leaf:

i’m not perfect and am sure i’ve been hypocritical in the past, but i implore you all to think twice about the destructive habits you may have that help boost your ego but put others down >_< — imane (@imane) September 26, 2020

Pokimane 2.0: A fresh start?

Ever since her apology video, where she took complete accountability for her actions, the wave of criticism against Pokimane has witnessed a decline. Even the skeptics now seem to believe that a change in her persona is on the way.

Having been labelled a hypocrite for threatening to go after the sponsors of YouTuber ItsAGundam, Pokimane recently addressed her own shortcomings while speaking about ongoing TikTok drama:

Advertisement

people online want the insight of a family member but the responsibility of a stranger. they wanna know it all and hold others to unrealistic standards, all while not thinking twice about their own actions or consequences. — imane (@imane) September 26, 2020

i s2g social media isn’t good for anyone. not the creator or the user. — imane (@imane) September 26, 2020

She also went on to speak about how the streaming space has become a breeding ground for toxicity and negativity, in relation to another female YouTuber:

literally complaining about her taking a photo in front of other people’s houses in the streets of NY... like nah there’s no way ur deadass mad on behalf of some random home owner who will never know this photo existed — imane (@imane) September 26, 2020

In her most candid tweet, she admits that she's not perfect, and that she has been hypocritical in the past.

Keeping that in mind, she goes on to implore the members of the online community to think twice before spreading hate and negativity to put others down.

She finally ends her Twitter thread by speaking about the prevalent double standards on the internet, where no matter what, people always end up finding a way to hate on others:

ok sry last tweet of the night. i used to feel like a bad person bc of all the hate and shit i get online, but slowly am realizing that u could be an unproblematic angel and ppl will still find a way to hate on u.



i hope to see less toxicity and negativity on all platforms >_< — imane (@imane) September 26, 2020

With her latest Twitter thread, Pokimane seems to be focussing on cultivating a more matured approach towards cleaning up her act, as she received a lot of support from her fans online.

With this rant, she also appears to be stressing the importance of combating online toxicity in today's modern world.