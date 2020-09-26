Pokimane concedes she was a 'hypocrite' in the past, begs the internet to stop dragging her down

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers in the world, with millions of followers across her multiple social media handles.
Haven risen through the ranks on Twitch as a League of Legends and Fortnite streamer, the Moroccan-born star soon became a force to be reckoned with in the streaming sphere. However, with her rising popularity, she became more prone to controversy. Of late, her career has been plagued with feuds, and all kinds of similar problems.
From being called out for her hypocritical comments, to her lack of wholesome content, the past few months have been rather forgettable for the 24-year-old Twitch streamer. The criticism ended up reaching such a volatile stage, that she announced a break from streaming and social media back in August.
However, she recently returned from a month-long hiatus, and seems to be getting back on track, after owning up to her mistakes in an apology video.
In one of the most recent tweets on her personal Twitter account, Pokimane also owned up to being a hypocrite in the past, which has left fans wondering if she has indeed turned over a new leaf:
Pokimane 2.0: A fresh start?
Ever since her apology video, where she took complete accountability for her actions, the wave of criticism against Pokimane has witnessed a decline. Even the skeptics now seem to believe that a change in her persona is on the way.
Having been labelled a hypocrite for threatening to go after the sponsors of YouTuber ItsAGundam, Pokimane recently addressed her own shortcomings while speaking about ongoing TikTok drama:
She also went on to speak about how the streaming space has become a breeding ground for toxicity and negativity, in relation to another female YouTuber:
In her most candid tweet, she admits that she's not perfect, and that she has been hypocritical in the past.
Keeping that in mind, she goes on to implore the members of the online community to think twice before spreading hate and negativity to put others down.
She finally ends her Twitter thread by speaking about the prevalent double standards on the internet, where no matter what, people always end up finding a way to hate on others:
With her latest Twitter thread, Pokimane seems to be focussing on cultivating a more matured approach towards cleaning up her act, as she received a lot of support from her fans online.
With this rant, she also appears to be stressing the importance of combating online toxicity in today's modern world.
Published 26 Sep 2020, 19:43 IST