Pokimane angrily responds to allegations of being carried to Immortal rank in Valorant

Pokimane once again broke the internet recently as she achieved the Immortal rank in Valorant after being Diamond for three acts. While she did receive a lot of love and appreciation from her friends and fans, trolls did not leave the opportunity to discredit her work.

Pokimane put in a lot of effort and played hard to reach the Immortal rank. However, her trolls are still trying to bring down her spirits by simply refusing to acknowledge the hard work she put in. However, since Pokimane is no stranger to such comments, she tried her best to keep calm and focus on the positive side of things.

Things clearly became unbearable after some time as Pokimane lashed out at a hater on Twitter who accused her of getting carried to Immortal rank in Valorant.

Pokimane lashes back at Twitter troll

In one of her recent livestreams, Pokimane spoke about how she came across a Twitter post that discredited the effort she put in to achieve the Immortal rank in Valorant.

"Soooooo... double standards.. I see. @CourageJD gets backlash for being carried to Pred in Apex and @pokimanelol gets praise for getting carried to Immortal in Val..."

After reading the tweet out loud, Pokimane was silent for a short period of time, following which she made it abundantly clear that she was not pleased with this comment about her efforts.

"Me, minding my business, playing solo queue, and dueling sometimes, like a normal gamer does, sometimes. Me, minding my business, streaming games, in Diamond, Plat, you know."

She proceeded to type out a reply to the tweet which read:

Who the f**k asked you?

However, it seemed like the streamer thought better and decided against posting her reply. But it does not disregard the fact that she was extremely annoyed by the post.

I dead ass open Twitter, and this is the kind of s**t I see immediately.

Pokimane even tweeted later on to show some more ways in which people tried to disregard her Immortal achievement in Valorant.

imane 👑💜 @imane i saw someone try to justify me hitting immortal by saying i had a really good PC LMAAAOOO i saw someone try to justify me hitting immortal by saying i had a really good PC LMAAAOOO

imane 👑💜 @imane fr they were like “anyone could hit immortal on that PC” and it had me rolling 😭😭😭 like thanks @NZXT i guess.. fr they were like “anyone could hit immortal on that PC” and it had me rolling 😭😭😭 like thanks @NZXT i guess..

Pokimane usually refrains from taking her haters seriously and focuses only on the positive aspects of things. However, she is only human and it can get really difficult to ignore the hate she receives for actual achievements.

