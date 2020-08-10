Pokimane bans 'boyfriend', 'simps' and more from her discord, hilarity ensues

Pokimane, whose real name is Imane Anys, is a Morocco-born Canadian Internet personality. The streamer has around 5.53 million subscribers on YouTube, and around 5.4 million followers on Twitch. Recently, she announced that she is going to take a month-long break from streaming.

In the Twitter post that you can see below, she cited reasons such as a lack of motivation since the Coronavirus pandemic, and the lack of time to do things that she used to love the most. She further explained that she hadn’t taken a break in over six years and needed one desperately.

Regardless, the announcement came at an inopportune time. A few days ago, we saw Keemstar lashing out at Pokimane’s fan-base for not defending her during, what he thinks is, her ‘worst time’.

Further, he also posted an image of a bunch of words and phrases that Pokimane has banned from her Discord. He even claimed that he had had one of Pokimane’s moderators on a payroll for months!

Pokimane bans certain words and phrases on Discord; Twitterati reacts

You can see the banned list of words in Keemstar’s recent Tweet below. As you can see, the list includes some interesting phrases such as ‘Content Fallout’, ‘disstrack’ and ‘has bf’. The wrongly spelt ‘hypocrytical’ was also censored. It seems as if Pokimane cares about spellings, and does not want her fans to use the wrong spelling of the word ‘hypocritical’.

I have had Pokimane's mods on a payroll for months... these are the banned words on her discord! pic.twitter.com/zCE0k3Bz4F — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 6, 2020

Keemstar went ahead, and seemed to call Pokimane a ‘degenerate’, via a twitter reply.

One of the fans looked concerned about specific terms that have been banned. Of course, others helped him out.

Further, Calvin Lee Vail Marquez, better known as ‘Leafy’, who recently posted a tweet revealing that Pokimane indeed has a boyfriend, also reacted to his name being in the list of the banned words. One fan was amused because ‘Leafy’ was called ‘Plant guy’.

Others used the opportunity to make fun of Pokimane and her fans, something that has been happening for months now.

While most of the talk was about her apparent ‘boyfriend’ and Leafy, others simply wanted to mock the ‘Simps’, again.