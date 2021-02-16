Pokimane defends PewDiePie's Cocomelon diss track, as YouTuber faces backlash for allegedly making kids swear

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys has come to the defense of Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg. PewDiePie had been accused of encouraging kids to swear in his latest Cocomelon diss track titled "Coco."

The 31-year-old Swedish YouTuber dropped a savage diss track directed at close rival and children's nursery rhyme channel Cocomelon.

Over the course of the three-minute and 53-second track, he enlisted the help of children to roast Cocomelon for luring subscribers with its cringe-inducing content.

He also fired shots at controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, going to the extent of challenging him to a fight.

Most of his fans have had a tizzy over his latest earworm. Another section attempted to cancel him for taking the help of kids in the video.

PewDiePie just ruin the Nursery Rhymes😁 pic.twitter.com/LULhOTGeUs — joramᵉˢᶜᵃʳᵒ (@jzescaro) February 14, 2021

Pokimane had some thoughts on the whole situation.

Pokimane uses a TikTok reference to defend PewDiePie from online cancelation

Advertisement

Since dropping online, Coco has been trending all over social media. The involvement of kids has been the major point of discussion. The major gripe that people seem to have is that the kids were made to spout expletives.

Before criticism reached incendiary levels, several fans clarified that the kids never actually swear in the video. The video employs the use of clever cuts at appropriate junctions.

For anyone trying to cancel #pewdiepie for "making the kids swear" read this pic.twitter.com/vGDj8HymWq — Celestial Vampire (@TranscendentBat) February 14, 2021

This is for peeps who's trying to cancel pewdiepie for letting kids swear in his music video here ya go pic.twitter.com/LnqwdEJI1Q — g00psc00ps (@70Goopy) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

And apperantly they recorded his vocals separately too, so he wasn't swearing in front of them — Elleu1sm | #coco (@NammeElleu) February 15, 2021

its calling movie magic bruh. that whole thing was shot in two ways. the explanation is gonna be too long. just know that felix didnt swear infront of them neither did the kids swear — Kamikazy (On break) (@Kamikazy_YT) February 15, 2021

Pokimane elaborated upon the internet's unwarranted efforts to cancel PewDiePie by bringing up a comparison with TikTok.

"I saw PewDiePie was trending on Twitter the other day. Was it because people were mad that he was swearing in front of kids? Have you heard of the internet, like you know that app that has the largest kid user base? TikTok, the same app where half the content is sexual as hell! From what I see here, I don't think he's swearing at them. I'm sure he has them in for certain times and not for certain times," she said.

She also labeled the song as catchy.

Advertisement

Pokimane and PewDiePie often get together for gaming streams. On one particular occasion, PewDiePie defended Pokimane from trolls who demanded that he kick her out of his lobby.

It looks like Pokimane has repaid the favor by defending PewDiePie's diss track on Cocomelon.