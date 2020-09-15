Much has been said about Pokimane and the range of controversies she has founder herself in recently. The 24-year-old streamer, who has one of the most loyal fan communities of today, has often been criticized by several people on the internet.

She was recently blamed by her critics when one of the most popular YouTubers, Leafy, was banned from the platform.

This is because the kind of accusations that were laid on Leafy by YouTube was eerily similar to what Pokimane's fans had been alledging. However, Pokimane had come out and said that she had nothing to do with the ban.

These events occurred when she was on a month-long hiatus. Pokimane then returned to social media to post an apology video, and then went back to it again. She made another return that wasn't as well-received as one would expect, before making another major announcement.

Pokimane gets called out for being a hypocrite and' clout chaser' after her Vtube debut

We recently reported that Pokimane has announced she will be making her debut as a 'Vtuber.' 'Vtubing' involves the creation of a digital avatar, which effectively does away the need of the streamer to physically show his/her face to viewers.

'Vtubers' have proved immensely popular on both Twitch and YouTube.

taking no cam streams to the next level..

debuting vtuber pokimane 😳https://t.co/nlEB4gohua pic.twitter.com/TKexQ4ZaLy — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 13, 2020

Some members of the online community were not happy with Pokimane's decision. Various people on Twitter called her out and said that she just wants to make money off it.

You're going to ruin a whole community. I love hololive vtubers and pikamee, not just because they're cute anime waifus, but because you dont know how they look like, and dont need to worry about their past or whatsoever. You will literally be a face for most of all English (1/2) — Danny Munoz (@jackinabox4542) September 14, 2020

Others called her a hypocrite and said that she had previously criticized ItsAGundam for hiding behind a 'digital avatar.' Some accused her of trying to milk money off a popular phenomenon and said that she would cause people to dislike the entire community.

Pokimane becoming a VTuber spells the end for the popularity of VTubers.



Its gonna be the new thing to hate. — Poe's Law = Ceo of Misogynoir (@LivingScribe) September 13, 2020

Among the plethora of content creators who posted videos on the matter was Jeremy 'TheQuartering' Habley. In the video that you can see below, he observed all the reasons why people have criticized her for the latest announcement.

> laughed at @GundamIsHere for sitting behind an avatar

> Pokimane immediately after returning to streaming



You can't make this shit up. Hypocrisy at its finest.

Not to mention the fact that its weird for an established internet personality to suddenly jump on VTube'ing. https://t.co/8oSDpyaFyx — Daltonis (@Daltonisss) September 13, 2020

TheQuartering said that he understood why people might be angry behind Pokimane's move. The 'Vtube' community is still in its budding stages, and having a controversial streamer who appears to join the trend is certainly not going to be looked at well.

You are cashing in on a trend. You are already famous and have showed your face. Why now? WE WORK OUR HEARTS out. There's so many small VTubers that deserve recognition! You are hoping on a trend and saturating it more! How dare you! — Ⓥ Athena 🦌 (@Athena_Bambina) September 13, 2020

However, he said that given Pokimane's popularity, she is only going to add new viewers to the community, and has done things exactly how 'she should have.' While most people criticized her decision, there were some who praised her for it, as well.

wait so @pokimanelol commissioned real artists from the community, gave them full credit on her twitter, was overall super respectful about vtubing despite it being weird to many people still, AND gave multiple shoutouts to the community... and some of you are still mad at her?? pic.twitter.com/jvr2b9s2qx — Sero 🍒 VTuber (@SerotinaVT) September 14, 2020

You can watch TheQuartering's video on the matter below.