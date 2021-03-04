Pokimane left speechless after being savagely roasted by viewer

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys was recently left speechless during a livestream after a viewer savagely roasted her aiming skills in-game.

The 24-year-old Twitch streamer has been going through several "unban requests" on Twitch lately. While most of the requests oscillate between the bizarre and the distasteful, one particular comment by a viewer ended up leaving her speechless.

Savage viewer leaves Pokimane at a loss for words

In a clip from one of her recent streams, Pokimane can be seen going through various unban requests.

While doing so, she came across one particular request by a viewer who goes by the name of "muzzasc". The viewer appeared to be apologizing for an earlier comment that ended up getting him banned.

"Hello Pokimane I just wanted to say I am incredibly sorry for what I said to get banned . I wasn't in the best of places at the time and have since become much better and hope you can forgive me. Sorry."

The comment that got him banned in the first place was an unabashed attack on Pokimane's aiming skills in-game:

Advertisement

"I'd say your aim was cancer, but cancer actually kills people lol you are a joke of a streamer"

Upon seeing his insensitive comment, Pokimane struggled to gather her thoughts before sheepishly uttering:

"Why do I want to laugh? Am I a bad person for finding that kinda funny? F*ck! It's a little funny, I won't lie"

Despite being roasted, Pokimane managed to see the humorous side of the situation and seemed to take the comment in good stride.

Pokimane is certainly no stranger to criticism. Over the course of her career, she has often been trolled over her perceived lack of wholesome content and overall gameplay skills.

Despite being criticized from time to time, Pokimane recently left fans impressed by displaying her skills in a variety of games such as Valorant and Chess.