"I'm tryna suck her toes": Pokimane reacts to the weirdest unban requests on Twitch

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is probably one of the most popular female streamers out there today. However, female streamers get all kinds of messages in their chat, which subscribers try to pass off as humor.
However, every streamer these days has moderators to help filter the chat and ban problematic individuals by spotting bad comments. In a recent stream, Pokimane was seen going through a few unban forms, and the requests she received were hilarious.
Pokimane reacts to the weirdest unban requests on Twitch
In the video above, Pokimane goes through a few unban forms that she received from her subscribers. Surprisingly, fellow streamer Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo ended up on the list as well, but Pokimane was quick to unban him.
She also went to check out Mizkif's stream and said a few words in the chat there too, before she promptly got banned from his stream. Other than that, there were other individuals as wel,l who sent in a lot of weird unban requests.
Given the kind of reasons her subscribers were banned for, Pokimane eventually started doing a bingo, where she began ticking off the reasons for which people were banned and the explanations that they were giving.
One user quite literally wrote down that he was just trying to "suck her toes." Despite being a funny comment, this one was probably the weirdest of the entire lot.
Most of the subscribers who were banned cited the reason that it was their brother who wrote derogatory things in the chat.
Another user called Pokimane "ugly without makeup" and then went on to say that he was trying to compliment her. Given the kind of an individual she is, Pokimane believes in second chances.
She did unban a few of her subscribers, barring the ones that were derogatory towards her. These unban forms go on to show the kind of messages female streamers receive on their streams.
The video also proves that Pokimane can be funny no matter what the situation is. She's got a good sense of humor and that's probably one of the reasons why she's so popular in the streaming community.Published 17 Feb 2021, 00:09 IST