"I'm tryna suck her toes": Pokimane reacts to the weirdest unban requests on Twitch

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is probably one of the most popular female streamers out there today. However, female streamers get all kinds of messages in their chat, which subscribers try to pass off as humor.

However, every streamer these days has moderators to help filter the chat and ban problematic individuals by spotting bad comments. In a recent stream, Pokimane was seen going through a few unban forms, and the requests she received were hilarious.

my twitch unban requests do be wild tho.. 🥲



watch here ➡️: https://t.co/K1rva01Lw6 pic.twitter.com/2nJPBIfcNo — pokimane (@pokimanelol) February 10, 2021

Pokimane reacts to the weirdest unban requests on Twitch

In the video above, Pokimane goes through a few unban forms that she received from her subscribers. Surprisingly, fellow streamer Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo ended up on the list as well, but Pokimane was quick to unban him.

She also went to check out Mizkif's stream and said a few words in the chat there too, before she promptly got banned from his stream. Other than that, there were other individuals as wel,l who sent in a lot of weird unban requests.

Given the kind of reasons her subscribers were banned for, Pokimane eventually started doing a bingo, where she began ticking off the reasons for which people were banned and the explanations that they were giving.

One user quite literally wrote down that he was just trying to "suck her toes." Despite being a funny comment, this one was probably the weirdest of the entire lot.

Advertisement

LMAOOOO. I wonder if there was ever an actual situation similar to this where someones sibling LITERALLY did just steal a laptop and go crazy in someones chat. This is like modern day "my dog ate my homework" where it coulda actually happened that one rare time. — rhyme (@Rhymestyle) February 10, 2021

I've done it but didn't say anything that would get me banned. His account name was "EmeraldEevee" so I went in a chat he mods and just go. "I actually hate Eevee. Like I chose this username ironically because Eevee is like the worst pokemon." — The Armadillo King (@KingArmadillos) February 15, 2021

Most of the subscribers who were banned cited the reason that it was their brother who wrote derogatory things in the chat.

I watched this when you were live and OML this was funny but please don’t be so inappropriate in poki’s chat — DM :) (@demo_mode) February 10, 2021

Another user called Pokimane "ugly without makeup" and then went on to say that he was trying to compliment her. Given the kind of an individual she is, Pokimane believes in second chances.

She did unban a few of her subscribers, barring the ones that were derogatory towards her. These unban forms go on to show the kind of messages female streamers receive on their streams.

Advertisement

I am cracking up! Your commentary plus the animation is golden! This is going to pop off on YouTube. — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) February 10, 2021

The video also proves that Pokimane can be funny no matter what the situation is. She's got a good sense of humor and that's probably one of the reasons why she's so popular in the streaming community.