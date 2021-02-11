"Do whatever the f*ck I want": Pokimane claps back at her haters, earns support online

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently clapped back at her online haters. She stated that since criticism is inevitable, she might as well do whatever "the f*ck she wants."
Taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old Moroccan-born streamer shut down her online critics with a simple yet strong statement.
Pokimane stated that in today's day and age, irrespective of whatever she says or does, the hate mob is always waiting in the wings, and ready to call her out at the drop of a hat. Pokimane has been on the receiving end of an onslaught of criticism and hate on a daily basis since gaining popularity as streamer.
Her savage response to online trolls invited a slew of responses from the online community, most of whom extended support to her.
Pokimane earns support from the online community
Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers in the world and has amassed a massive fan following over the course of her career.
Despite her immense popularity, she remains a rather polarizing figure. Some of it is due to the nature of her fans. At other times, she inadvertently ends up in some controversy.
She successfully navigated the entire Vtuber controversy and emerged relatively unscathed from the incriminating Fedmyster expose.
Even though she has publicly apologized for her string of controversies in the past, the general reception towards her is overtly critical. There's always a mob of detractors ready to cancel her over the slightest of issues.
Her recent tweet seemed to be a triumphant shut down of the trolls who continue to smother her with unwarranted hate. In response to her tweet, the online community extended their support.
These were some of the best responses on Twitter:
Her tweet received almost 250k likes and over 16k retweets.
Irrespective of what her haters say, she continues to make waves online and now seems focused on starting a whole new chapter, courtesy of her recently launched lifestyle channel, Imane.
