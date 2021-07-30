Pokimane loses her cool at sexist donator on live stream

One of Twitch's most prominent streamers, Pokimane, sees her fair share of toxic elements in the video gaming community almost every single day.

Recently, one particular viewer took the cake when their sexist and borderline sexually aggressive comments caused Pokimane to lose her cool. In fact, the offending viewer became more entitled and demanded to be unbanned after donating and saying that the streaming star "can't take a joke."

Pokimane goes off on viewer for toxic and sexist comments

After being banned for sexually suggestive comments about an underage girl in Pokimane's chat, the offending viewer sent her a donation that read:

"Really? Banned? So boring, it was a freaking joke. Either unban me or unsubbing."

Pokimane lost her cool at the entitled viewer, who she felt should have apologized for their terrible comments but instead demanded to get unbanned. The 25-year-old then went on a rant, explaining exactly how she doesn't want a person like them in her community.

"You are exactly the type of person we don't want in MY community or in the greater gaming community at all. It is not just a joke to call someone who's underage hot and justify the fact that people are saying they were going to sexually assault them. Also, it's not okay that instead of apologizing for your shady comments to instead try to flip it and call me or my mods boring for 'not getting the joke.'"

Since then, the user has been banned not just in Pokimane's chat but also in almost every other prominent streamer's chat. He was later spotted commenting about being banned almost everywhere in Ludwig's chat before his chat privileges were revoked there as well.

His final message read:

"Yo, I got banned in Pokimane's chat and then in every other chat on twitch. Is she the Putin of twitch? Wth? I got banned in Pokimane's chat and then banned on every other streamer's chat. How powerful is this person?"

The clip sits at over 800 upvotes on the r/LivestreamFails subreddit, with people rallying to support Pokimane and how she deals with toxic behavior. While the user won't be seen around many streams for a while, the ban serves as a warning to others.

