Pokimane opens up about the streaming business model that made her a fortune

Pokimane and Graham Stephen
Pokimane and Graham Stephen
Modified 23 Jul 2020, 19:13 IST
A couple of weeks ago, we talked about popular YouTuber Graham Stephen's video, where he could be seen talking about various financial aspects of his Blogging career and Real Estate business.

Earlier this month, Pokimane reacted to Graham's video. In the clip that you can see below, she appeared genuinely curious about how Graham has been able to make $1.6 Million a year. Further, Pokimane suggested that her own streaming business hasn't been as productive as Graham's. 

After Pokimane's reaction, Graham decided to make another video, where he answered all of her questions. Graham responded to questions about his Real Estate license and spoke at length about how Twitch streamers are casual with their content. You can see the video below:

Although there were some sarcastic comments in the video, Pokimane took the video well, and appreciated Graham for answering her questions. She answered some questions that Graham himself had about her lifestyle.

Credit: youtube.com
'Confronting Pokimane'

In the latest chapter of this long drawn saga, Graham posted a video on the 22nd of July which featured Pokimane. He started by talking about her social media exploits, before explaining how the two ended up deciding to meet up. The next moment, we see him sitting in Pokimane's house.

Credit: cnbc.com
As the video progresses, Pokimane explains that it was back in the second year of University that she thought she could become a full-time streamer. Pokimane ended up making more than $10,000 only via Brand deals.

Further, she says that whenever somebody asks her about her job, she calls herself a 'YouTuber'. She argues that most people nowadays only understand terms such as 'YouTuber', or 'Internet Influencer'.

Pokimane says that her mindset hasn't changed much since college, and earning a hundred thousand dollars feels pretty much the same as making twice or thrice that amount.

Credit: youtube.com
She also goes on to explain how her team works and how she chooses the jobs that she will do. Pokimane talks about her business model and how her team coordinates with each other.

After talking about the financial aspects, Pokimane talks about how her days go by when she works. She also claims that sometimes she feels like giving up streaming. However, she then tries to treat it like a 'job' and get back the motivation.

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys

Towards the end of the video, she talks about how she saves 30% of her money, and how she cannot afford to spend $10,000 every month.

You can watch the entire video below: 

Published 23 Jul 2020, 19:13 IST
