Pokimane posts pictures of herself crying, receives support online

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently left fans concerned after she posted a series of pictures of herself crying.
The 24-year old was, however, quick to clarify on Twitter that she takes photos of herself crying in order to laugh at them later. She ended her tweet with a friendly reminder that "things will always get better":
While she did not explicitly reveal the reason why she cried, fans took to Twitter to extend support to her as well as to share emotional stories of their own.
As a result, her comments thread transformed into a kind of therapy outlet, with several fans venting their emotions.
Twitter reacts to Pokimane crying
This is not the first time that the internet has seen Pokimane's emotional side.
When the streamer interacted with popular Harvard-trained psychiatrist Alok Kanojia, aka Dr K, she became emotional while speaking about her "real identity".
She once again became emotional when recently speaking about the health of her family members, who had unfortunately contracted COVID.
With Pokimane now posting a series of crying pictures, the online community has jumped in with a barrage of positive and supportive messages.
Some even responded with pictures of themselves crying, as her message ended up striking an emotional chord with them:
Pokimane even responded to fellow streamer Hafu and provided assurance that she is fine, adding that the photos she posted are, in fact, old:
One of the most popular streamers in the world today, Pokimane is known to command a stellar fan following across the globe.
Despite her popularity, she is often subjected to criticism, most of which come across as unwarranted and excessive.
While Pokimane has had her fair share of controversies in the past, after her recent public apology, she seems to be solely focusing on creating content and achieving new goals in 2021.Published 20 Jan 2021, 09:35 IST