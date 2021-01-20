Pokimane posts pictures of herself crying, receives support online

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently left fans concerned after she posted a series of pictures of herself crying.

The 24-year old was, however, quick to clarify on Twitter that she takes photos of herself crying in order to laugh at them later. She ended her tweet with a friendly reminder that "things will always get better":

am i the only one that takes photos of themself crying just to laugh at later LOL



also, friendly reminder that things always get better ☺️✨ pic.twitter.com/urFbU4d3Fe — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 19, 2021

While she did not explicitly reveal the reason why she cried, fans took to Twitter to extend support to her as well as to share emotional stories of their own.

As a result, her comments thread transformed into a kind of therapy outlet, with several fans venting their emotions.

Twitter reacts to Pokimane crying

This is not the first time that the internet has seen Pokimane's emotional side.

When the streamer interacted with popular Harvard-trained psychiatrist Alok Kanojia, aka Dr K, she became emotional while speaking about her "real identity".

She once again became emotional when recently speaking about the health of her family members, who had unfortunately contracted COVID.

With Pokimane now posting a series of crying pictures, the online community has jumped in with a barrage of positive and supportive messages.

Some even responded with pictures of themselves crying, as her message ended up striking an emotional chord with them:

Hey poki Mane My mom always said, Don't cry Cause the Sun shines tomorrow. I don't know what That means but I just wanted to Tell you This 👍 — nopeify (@nopeifyaltalt) January 19, 2021

dont cry pokimane taha ur so good at valorant — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) January 19, 2021

Hey don't worry about it poki, whatever it is that's happening I'm sure will work itself out. Everything will be okay I promise 😊 — Jayden McNealy (@JaydenMcnealy) January 19, 2021

I wanna hug u 🥺 — Ethieen❄ (@Ethieen) January 19, 2021

smile thru the pain 🥲 pic.twitter.com/NWCgwJsbsM — D3NNI ✨ (@D3NNI_yt) January 19, 2021

me whenever XQC is offline and I have to watch miz :(



on a srs note hope all is well — Nick Polom (@nmplol) January 19, 2021

ahahaaaa i do that 😎 pic.twitter.com/fcEsoTuPqU — maia (@mxmtoon) January 19, 2021

I definitely have pictures/ videos of myself crying too lol. I guess this confirms that I’m normal, thanks Pokimane 💕 https://t.co/m2jJulR8uO — 💋 (@Erikaahlala) January 20, 2021

Pokimane even responded to fellow streamer Hafu and provided assurance that she is fine, adding that the photos she posted are, in fact, old:

TO THIS AND ANY OTHER CONCERNED TWEETS - i'm 100% okay, these are old photos, some of them i'm crying abt silly stuff, i posted bc they rlly do make me laugh plz no worry ☺️💖 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 20, 2021

One of the most popular streamers in the world today, Pokimane is known to command a stellar fan following across the globe.

Despite her popularity, she is often subjected to criticism, most of which come across as unwarranted and excessive.

While Pokimane has had her fair share of controversies in the past, after her recent public apology, she seems to be solely focusing on creating content and achieving new goals in 2021.