"That is terrible logic": Pokimane rants about people trying to defend gambling

As a figurehead of the streaming community, Pokimane is inevitably being badgered by questions from fans and viewers about the ongoing discussion regarding the morality of gambling sponsorships and streams. She has maintained a staunch anti-gambling position for the duration of the entire debate.

In a recent stream, numerous messages with questions like "What about drinking?" and "what about gaming addiction?" prompted the Twitch star to launch into a rant in her classic style.

How Pokimane responded to pro-gambling messages in chat

The star streamer was hosting a stream where she intended to watch the proceedings of the ongoing Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation case. Before the trial commenced, Pokimane went through Reddit, where she viewed several clips supporting or rationalizing gambling sponsorships.

This prompted her to first go into MS Paint and draw the following infographic of sorts.

Poki comparing the fallout from gambling vs the fallout from a bad game (Image via Pokimane/Twitch)

The main point the Moroccan-Canadian has made many times is that users looking to defend gambling are always trying to justify it against other practices and forget that two wrongs don't make a right.

"You're comparing something that can arguably be bad versus something that is f**king bad. It pisses me off. Why are people trying so hard to make gambling seem less worse by comparing it to other things?"

The online sensation also responded to viewers poking at the legality of the situation from various perspectives.

"It's like we can still all agree that this (gambling) is really f**king bad, right. Like, that's the point at the end of the day? Just because some other things that are less bad are legal, we should allow worse things?"

(start watching from 38:43 for the whole rant)

Pokimane felt that the extensive comparisons being drawn between various vices to justify gambling would have a detrimental impact on the community as a whole.

"That is such terrible logic for a productive society. If anything, it should be the other way around. We should say f**k gambling and f**k somebody's micro-transactions that take advantage of people."

Fans react to Pokimane lashing out at whataboutery

Given her massive fanbase, along with the fact that the 26-year-old is closely associated with one of the biggest names on the pro-gambling side, i.e., xQc, her strong views are evoking many reactions from the streaming community.

The internet sensation started her streaming career back in 2013 after reaching Platinum in League of Legends. She is one of the few content creators who have retained the massive following they achieved during the Fortnite boom.

Her nearly decade-long presence in the streaming community has even landed her the Legacy Award at the Streamer Awards.

