Pokimane responds to claims suggesting OTV paid for rehab after video of her allegedly snorting cocaine goes viral

The last few days have been pretty turbulent for Imane "Pokimane" Anys. The 'Queen of Twitch' was a victim of hate-raid, which was orchestrated by fellow Twitch streamer JiDionPremium.

In a bizarre turn of events, popular Fortnite streamer Richard Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and his wife-cum-manager, Jessica Blevins, also got involved in the matter and threatened Pokimane with legal action.

Things have taken yet another interesting turn as an old video of Pokimane allegedly snorting cocaine has gone viral, with several, including YouTube channel The Sync, suggesting that the Moroccan-Canadian personality was a "drug abuser."

However, she put an end to such comments during one of her most recent streams. She was watching a video from The Sync, where they spoke about her old video and also showed her taking drugs.

Community's response to Pokimane video

Here's how the community is reacting to the video:

Kavos @KavosYT Old Clip Of Pokimane Racking up them lines



Old Clip Of Pokimane Racking up them lines https://t.co/rVLKaoslVQ

Andy35365 @andy35365 @pokimanelol @Valkyrae @PhillyD @Ninja So are you not going to address saying the n word and snorting coke on stream. Instead you’ve made yourself 100% the victim when you’ve done things too. You’re not innocent. @pokimanelol @Valkyrae @PhillyD @Ninja So are you not going to address saying the n word and snorting coke on stream. Instead you’ve made yourself 100% the victim when you’ve done things too. You’re not innocent.

miles @simmywilson_ @pokimanelol love how its about "misogyny" when he also shed light on poki saying the n word and snorting coke on stream LOL. His name is JiDion as well @pokimanelol love how its about "misogyny" when he also shed light on poki saying the n word and snorting coke on stream LOL. His name is JiDion as well

TopRamen @TopRamen_ if pokimane was actually snorting coke on stream she’s the undisputed GOAT if pokimane was actually snorting coke on stream she’s the undisputed GOAT

Alejandro Argandona @Toshi_TNE People thinking pokimane snorting coke on stream will get her banned lol, she could literally skin a baby and eat it on stream and she'd only get 2 days tops People thinking pokimane snorting coke on stream will get her banned lol, she could literally skin a baby and eat it on stream and she'd only get 2 days tops

mar @MarcieIago Pokimane be snorting coke on stream?? Guess you can call her Cokimane Pokimane be snorting coke on stream?? Guess you can call her Cokimane 😂😂😂💯

❁ вℓσ∂яєιηα ᥫ᭡ ❁ @cvilinbtw so what’s everyone going on about pokimane? cause in the last 24 hours i’ve seen her getting hate raided, snorting coke and a video of her firing off the n bomb… wot so what’s everyone going on about pokimane? cause in the last 24 hours i’ve seen her getting hate raided, snorting coke and a video of her firing off the n bomb… wot

In the old video which has surfaced, Pokimane can be seen asking:

"Are my lines good enough?"

The founder of RTS had a disgusted face while watching the video but she couldn't hold herself from speaking up when they mentioned how OfflineTV paid for her rehabilitation program.

Here's what she said:

"OTV got me a rehab facility? Defamation lawsuit incoming, I mean that's an actual lie. For starters, if I ever had a drug addiction, I would pay for my own rehab. OTV don't need to got me, I got me. But the absurdity of that statement is absolutely unbelievable."

Pokimane stated how well documented her case would have been had she ever gone to rehab. Furthermore, she laughed off such comments by reiterating that Riot Games' Valorant, League of Legends, and Teamfight Tactics is stronger than any cocaine, which she's never even done.

Consequently, the 25-year-old stated how the YouTube channel The Sync made the "dumbest and least credible" statement. However, she later added that they possibly made such comments just for the publicity and attention.

Pokimane threatened with legal action after JiDion's hate-raid controversy

Following the incidents involving Pokimane and Ninja during the JiDionPremium dispute, things have taken a serious turn, with the emphasis shifting from JiDion to Ninja.

Anys went live to discuss more about the event as a whole, including Ninja's role in attempting to spare JiDionPremium from a severe Twitch punishment after he allegedly texted his Twitch representative about it.

According to Jessica Blevins, Ninja did not send such a text to his representative and only said he did so to halt "harassment in his own chat from JiDion's viewers." She mentioned defamation and that she had contacted their legal team about it.

pokimane @pokimanelol 🏻 i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened 👍🏻

Anys, on the other hand, had played a clip of Ninja supposedly executing the same conduct that he and his wife claimed he did not do during her stream.

It's safe to assume that attention has shifted from hate-raids to Pokimane snorting cocaine on stream. However, with every other crucial issue on the purple platform, this sensitive matter will also take some time to die down.

Edited by Atul S