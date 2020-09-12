Pokimane resumes streaming, LeafyIshere gets permanently banned from Twitch: The internet reacts

Content creator LeafyIshere has had quite an eventful month. The former YouTuber was first removed from the platform in August for breaking the community TOS.
In a later statement, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed that LeafyIshere was permanently suspended after receiving three strikes for his content. For the uninitiated, the platform’s community guidelines clearly state that three strikes will result in channel termination.
While many believe his ban had to do with the offensive content based around fellow streamer Pokimane, there hasn’t been any official confirmation.
Shortly after, Leafy shifted his interests towards Twitch, where he could be found streaming regularly over the past few weeks. However, his strange behavior on the platform has now ended up getting him banned from there too.
In a statement issued to esports reporter Rod’ Slasher’ Breslau, a Twitch spokesperson cited the following reason behind LeafyIshere’s permanent suspension from the platform:
“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we reserve the right to suspend any account for conduct that violates our rules, or that we determine to be inappropriate, harmful, or puts our community at risk.”
Pokimane and Leafy have had a long-running feud
The ex-Twitch and YouTube streamer was engulfed continuously in controversies during most of his time on both the platforms above. Among his most debated controversies was his take on another questionable content creator, Pokimane, which generated a split response from the internet.
While many praised Leafy for standing up to Pokimane and her army of ‘simps,’ others advocated that he mind his’ own business.’ The latter only added fuel to the fire, as Leafy ended up dropping an entire ‘Content Nuke’ video series on Pokimane, criticizing the streamer for her past mistakes and hypocritical stance on specific things.
While we look back, it may not be ideal to overlook the fact that Leafy’s Twitch channel got banned on the same day as Pokimane planning her return from a month-long break from the internet.
The two have had a history of taking jabs at one another, and from the looks of it, Pokimane seems to be having the last laugh.
The internet reacts to Leafy's Twitch ban
Additionally, the internet is split: many online sided with Leafy, calling the Twitch ban 'uncalled' and 'unjust,' stating that de-platforming without prior strikes is unfair.
Twitter users were quick to point out how ‘Alinity’ got away with animal abuse on live stream, reasserting the underlying notion that Leafy’s treatment was a bit of an overkill.
On the other end of the spectrum, many called for stricter actions against Leafy.
While his fate remains a mystery, Leafy can still be found on StoryFire, a platform created by a former YouTuber Jesse Ridgway, who went against the Google-owned company’s demonetization policies.
The content creator’s ban has also stuck a chord with other streamers, especially those who base their content around the same issues as him.Published 12 Sep 2020, 16:04 IST