Pokimane reveals she won't be joining an Esports organization despite receiving several offers

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers on the internet, with over 7.7 million followers on the streaming platform.

Pokimane revealed during a recent stream that she has received offers from several popular Esports organizations. The Canadian streamer rejected the offers and revealed why she wouldn't join an Esports team.

Also read: Sykkuno reveals that the NoPixel GTA RP server needs xQc to avoid a decline in roleplay

In a stream-highlights video posted to her YouTube channel on April 28, Pokimane addressed the topic of her ever signing with an Esports organization after a fan asked her about plans to join such an organization. She said,

“For years and years, I have been offered plenty of times. Plenty of teams. But I’m on OTV. And you know, we created OfflineTV and I feel like if I joined a team, it would kind of dilute my brand and it would dilute the OTV brand as well."

Pokimane said that joining an Esports organization would bring many obligations and deliverables, insinuating that she won't be able to give her hundred percent to anything and keep dabbling in different worlds.

Pokimane is the sixth most followed streamer on Twitch

She became a household name in the community when she started streaming Fortnite in 2018. The variety streamer added Among Us and Valorant to her repetoire in 2020 and regularly streamed the titles.

Advertisement

In late October 2020, Pokimane collaborated with U.S. Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, and several other notable streamers, including Disguised Toast and Hasan Abi, for a session of Among Us as part of a get-out-the-vote initiative for the 2020 United States presidential election.

Pokimane was named a featured honoree in the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 in the category of "Games," which noted her prominence as the largest female streamer on Twitch and one of the founders of OfflineTV.

The Canadian streamer is also the sixth most-followed user on Twitch, trailing only streamers like Shroud, Tfue, and Ninja.