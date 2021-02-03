Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Pokimane runs off-stream after a viewer asks an explicit question

Image via Pokimane/ Twitch
Image via Pokimane/ Twitch
Saahil Agnelo Periwal
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified 03 Feb 2021, 18:36 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys was recently left red-faced after a viewer asked her an explicit question.

During her latest appearance, the 24-year old Twitch streamer was casually browsing through her unban requests when one particular viewer left her shocked with an inappropriate question.

The revelatory question ended up making things awkward for her, as she covered her face out of embarrassment and ran off-stream.

Pokimane was left embarrassed by a viewer's inappropriate question.

In a clip that has now gone viral on Reddit's Livestream Fails, Pokimane can be seen going through the various unban requests.

One particular viewer's blunt honesty ends up leaving her speechless and quite embarrassed.

As she reads out the message, Pokimane is embarrassed by the comment, which is a little bit too revelatory for her comfort:

"Simp, Simp, Simp.....How am I supposed to get hard when your facecam is an animation?"
Advertisement

Initially, she tries to laugh off the awkwardness but then decides to use her better judgment, as she sprints off-stream in a flash, possibly to hide her embarrassment.

The viewer's question refers to Pokimane's virtual avatar, created when she decided to stream as a Vtuber in September 2020.

Apart from hosting normal facecam streams, she occasionally also streams as a Vtuber.

While this particular viewer might have taken offense to a no-facecam Pokimane stream, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer continues to rake in impressive viewing numbers.

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers in the world. She has become notorious for having a large audience of 'simps,' who are often ridiculed for their excessive displays of affection towards a digital personality.

This time around, it was Pokimane's turn to be left red-faced as her viewer ended up getting the better of her with his brutal honesty.

Published 03 Feb 2021, 18:36 IST
Pokimane
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी