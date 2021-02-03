Pokimane runs off-stream after a viewer asks an explicit question

Popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys was recently left red-faced after a viewer asked her an explicit question.

During her latest appearance, the 24-year old Twitch streamer was casually browsing through her unban requests when one particular viewer left her shocked with an inappropriate question.

The revelatory question ended up making things awkward for her, as she covered her face out of embarrassment and ran off-stream.

Pokimane was left embarrassed by a viewer's inappropriate question.

In a clip that has now gone viral on Reddit's Livestream Fails, Pokimane can be seen going through the various unban requests.

One particular viewer's blunt honesty ends up leaving her speechless and quite embarrassed.

As she reads out the message, Pokimane is embarrassed by the comment, which is a little bit too revelatory for her comfort:

"Simp, Simp, Simp.....How am I supposed to get hard when your facecam is an animation?"

Initially, she tries to laugh off the awkwardness but then decides to use her better judgment, as she sprints off-stream in a flash, possibly to hide her embarrassment.

The viewer's question refers to Pokimane's virtual avatar, created when she decided to stream as a Vtuber in September 2020.

taking no cam streams to the next level..

debuting vtuber pokimane 😳https://t.co/nlEB4gohua pic.twitter.com/TKexQ4ZaLy — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 13, 2020

Apart from hosting normal facecam streams, she occasionally also streams as a Vtuber.

While this particular viewer might have taken offense to a no-facecam Pokimane stream, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer continues to rake in impressive viewing numbers.

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers in the world. She has become notorious for having a large audience of 'simps,' who are often ridiculed for their excessive displays of affection towards a digital personality.

This time around, it was Pokimane's turn to be left red-faced as her viewer ended up getting the better of her with his brutal honesty.