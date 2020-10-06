Pokimane shares news of appearance in Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, breaks the internet

Recently, we talked about Disney and Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming science fiction movie, Free Guy. The plot follows a non-playing video game character who decides to get involved and save ‘his world’. Interestingly, Free Guy features Pokimane, and a host of other personalities.

The plot itself is interesting, and is set in a futuristic open-world video game where players can take part in various missions. During one such ‘Bank Heist’, Ryan Reynolds’ character, Guy, intervenes and realizes that he is in truth a video game character. Free Guy is set for a released on 11th December 2020. As far as Pokimane’s role is concerned, not much information is available right now.

Apart from a rather exciting cast featuring Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi, multiple cameos from internet personalities have also been confirmed. These include Ninja, Lazarbeam and Jacksepticeye, aside from Pokimane.

Pokimane breaks the interent with news of appearance in 'Free Guy'

As mentioned in this article, Jacksepticeye is voicing a character called Q*bert. However, information about the roles of the rest of the internet personalities has not yet been announced. Fans of Ninja, Pokimanem and Lazarbeam might have to wait for some time before knowing about their roles.

For now, merely the news of Pokimane playing a role in Free Guy proved enough to get her fans rushing to Twitter. The 24-year-old posted the following tweet earlier today, i.e., 6th October 2020.

As you can see, she did not reveal anything other than the fact that she will be playing a role in the movie. While not everyone was happy with this news, Pokimane also hinted that there might be some other familiar faces involved in the film, as seen below.

Another fan let Pokimane know that she would be spending the entire movie looking for her. The Twitch star responded by offering to watch the movie together while ‘holding hands’!

Some people, however, had reservations about the overall ‘demographic’ of the film.

As is usually seen with the content that Pokimane posts on social media, people either congratulated and praised her, or simply mocked her.

Regardless, the movie promises to be a new, rather interesting chapter in Pokimane’s career, and it might lead to future opportunities as well. For her fans, these might prove to be exciting times.