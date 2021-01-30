Pokimane wins over Twitter with "sun-kissed" snap; fans just can't get enough

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is no stranger to attracting people's attention, and her latest tweet is no exception. The 24-year old's community is home to more than 6.3 million followers on Twitch, and her popularity is rivaled only by a few.
Posting a selfie on her Twitter handle, fans of the second-most-watched female streamer of 2020 went into a frenzy over it.
Pokimane's selfie breaks Twitter
The Morrocan-Canadian streamer's fans have gone into a tizzy, as she garnered over two hundred thousand likes and four thousand retweets within 24 hours of posting the image.
As is customary with Pokimane's fanbase, a fair share of 'simps' happened to join the bandwagon, along with the regular trolls that spammed the tweet:
Fellow streamer and winner of The Game Award for Content Creator of the Year 2020, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, had some kind words to share along with other creators, like Dimitri Raymondo "Greekgodx" Antonatos:
Fans too came out in droves to compliment the streamer on putting together a great 'summer vibe' look, particularly talking about the fluffy hat:
It comes as no surprise that Pokimane wields a massive amount of influence in the community.
Earlier, she struck a first of its kind move with Streamlabs to cap her donations at $5. The popular Twitch streamer felt that she doesn't need anything above since her fans have already helped her pay off her student loans.
They should instead support smaller content creators or charities of their choosing.
2020 was also a tumultuous year for Pokimane, as she faced her fair share of controversies before things calmed down. The internet sensation has been trying to move past these incidents and seems to be garnering some goodwill from fans and newer viewers in 2021.
