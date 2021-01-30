Pokimane wins over Twitter with "sun-kissed" snap; fans just can't get enough

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is no stranger to attracting people's attention, and her latest tweet is no exception. The 24-year old's community is home to more than 6.3 million followers on Twitch, and her popularity is rivaled only by a few.

Posting a selfie on her Twitter handle, fans of the second-most-watched female streamer of 2020 went into a frenzy over it.

Pokimane's selfie breaks Twitter

The Morrocan-Canadian streamer's fans have gone into a tizzy, as she garnered over two hundred thousand likes and four thousand retweets within 24 hours of posting the image.

As is customary with Pokimane's fanbase, a fair share of 'simps' happened to join the bandwagon, along with the regular trolls that spammed the tweet:

poki... :( you are such a strong lady! every woman should look up to you & don't you ever listen to those haters!! you are like the female version of 2PAC, an idol <3 ah and if you are ever sad again, I just put my direct messages on open, so technically you could always send one — Ceo Drippy🤓 (@CeoDrippy2) January 27, 2021

Fellow streamer and winner of The Game Award for Content Creator of the Year 2020, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, had some kind words to share along with other creators, like Dimitri Raymondo "Greekgodx" Antonatos:

A WHOLE CUTIE !!!! — rae (@Valkyrae) January 27, 2021

the audacity to be this cute — cat (@catrific) January 27, 2021

nice hat m8 — Dimitri (@Greekgodx) January 27, 2021

i love this fit — FRAN (@FRANA_OW) January 27, 2021

Fans too came out in droves to compliment the streamer on putting together a great 'summer vibe' look, particularly talking about the fluffy hat:

that hat is really cool — william🪂 (@whotfiswill) January 28, 2021

THE BUCKET HAT!!!!! I LOVE — jana (@pikayye) January 28, 2021

im getting cute exploers and adventure vibes — Edward Scott-Baughman (@Wayvgawd) January 28, 2021

So gorgeous💜 — ranboo is pog (@tubbo_in_a_box) January 28, 2021

THESE PICTURES HAVE MAJOR CUTIE PATOOTIE ENERGY

VERY NICE POKI!!! 🥰 — tina :D (@TeanaKitten) January 27, 2021

poki im free on friday if u would like to go out on friday which is the day im free if u would like to hang out on friday which is the day im free on friday if u can on friday — jaz | poki is my gf CONFIRMED (@yeosteefies) January 27, 2021

You are so cute! I love the hat very much🌼 — 𝔰𝔲𝔰𝔲🔪 (@Susu_jpg) January 28, 2021

It comes as no surprise that Pokimane wields a massive amount of influence in the community.

Earlier, she struck a first of its kind move with Streamlabs to cap her donations at $5. The popular Twitch streamer felt that she doesn't need anything above since her fans have already helped her pay off her student loans.

They should instead support smaller content creators or charities of their choosing.

worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel!



Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/QhrusbDFxD — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 2, 2020

2020 was also a tumultuous year for Pokimane, as she faced her fair share of controversies before things calmed down. The internet sensation has been trying to move past these incidents and seems to be garnering some goodwill from fans and newer viewers in 2021.

