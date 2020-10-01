Victini is a Psychic/Fire-type Mythical Pokémon that was introduced in Generation V. Victini made its original debut during the Go Fest 2020 and was available as one of the rewards for the 'Rocket straight to victory' special research quest. Now, Special research to acquire this generation V mythical Pokémon from the Unova region has been made available for all Pokémon Go players.

The Pokémon Go special research questline is called 'The Feeling of Victory' and will allow players to encounter the Mythical Victini. The Research quest was released on Wednesday, 30th September, and consists of six specific steps. Each step has its own rewards and individual challenges.

In this article, we look at all the quest tasks and rewards included in 'The Feeling of Victory' questline in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go: The Feeling of Victory - Quest Tasks and rewards

Step 1 of 6

Catch 30 Pokémon - x3 Pinap Berries

Spin 30 PokéStops or Gym - 1,000 XP

Send 10 Gifts to Friends - 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: x30 Great Balls, 1,000 Stardust and Ralts encounter

Step 2 of 6

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon - Elgyem encounter

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokémon - Darumaka encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs - x1 Egg Incubator

Rewards: x30 Great Balls, 1,000 XP, and Torchic encounter

Step 3 of 6

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy - x1 Puffin

Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy - 1,000 Stardust

Power up Pokémon 3 times - x3 Hyper Potion

Rewards: x3 Revives, 1,000 Stardust and Espeon encounter

Step 4 of 6

Win 3 Gym Battles - 1,000 XP

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - x1 Lure Module

Win 3 Raids - 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: x3 Max Potions, x3 Max Revives, and Victini encounter (If you caught Vicitni during Rocket Straight to Victory, you'll receive x20 Victini Candy)

Step 5 of 6

Take a snapshot of Victini - x20 Victini Candy

Catch 30 different species of Pokémon - x1 Incense

Send 3 Gifts to friends - 1,000 XP

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, x1 Star Piece, and x1 Victini stamp

Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward - 3,000 XP

Claim Reward - 3,000 Stardust

Claim Reward - 3,000 XP

Rewards: x1 Lure Module, x1 Lucky Egg, and x20 Victini Candy