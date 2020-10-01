Victini is a Psychic/Fire-type Mythical Pokémon that was introduced in Generation V. Victini made its original debut during the Go Fest 2020 and was available as one of the rewards for the 'Rocket straight to victory' special research quest. Now, Special research to acquire this generation V mythical Pokémon from the Unova region has been made available for all Pokémon Go players.
The Pokémon Go special research questline is called 'The Feeling of Victory' and will allow players to encounter the Mythical Victini. The Research quest was released on Wednesday, 30th September, and consists of six specific steps. Each step has its own rewards and individual challenges.
In this article, we look at all the quest tasks and rewards included in 'The Feeling of Victory' questline in Pokémon Go.
Pokémon Go: The Feeling of Victory - Quest Tasks and rewards
Step 1 of 6
Catch 30 Pokémon - x3 Pinap Berries
Spin 30 PokéStops or Gym - 1,000 XP
Send 10 Gifts to Friends - 1,000 Stardust
Rewards: x30 Great Balls, 1,000 Stardust and Ralts encounter
Step 2 of 6
Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon - Elgyem encounter
Catch 30 Fire-type Pokémon - Darumaka encounter
Hatch 3 Eggs - x1 Egg Incubator
Rewards: x30 Great Balls, 1,000 XP, and Torchic encounter
Step 3 of 6
Take a Snapshot of your Buddy - x1 Puffin
Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy - 1,000 Stardust
Power up Pokémon 3 times - x3 Hyper Potion
Rewards: x3 Revives, 1,000 Stardust and Espeon encounter
Step 4 of 6
Win 3 Gym Battles - 1,000 XP
Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - x1 Lure Module
Win 3 Raids - 1,000 Stardust
Rewards: x3 Max Potions, x3 Max Revives, and Victini encounter (If you caught Vicitni during Rocket Straight to Victory, you'll receive x20 Victini Candy)
Step 5 of 6
Take a snapshot of Victini - x20 Victini Candy
Catch 30 different species of Pokémon - x1 Incense
Send 3 Gifts to friends - 1,000 XP
Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, x1 Star Piece, and x1 Victini stamp
Step 6 of 6
Claim Reward - 3,000 XP
Claim Reward - 3,000 Stardust
Claim Reward - 3,000 XP
Rewards: x1 Lure Module, x1 Lucky Egg, and x20 Victini CandyPublished 01 Oct 2020, 17:18 IST