Pokémon Let's Go: Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee available now on Nintendo Switch

The first ever port for a Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch is now available! Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee are remakes of the first and original Gameboy versions, Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow. \

Released 20 years after the Yellow, both the Pokémon Let's Go games return to the Kanto region, with the original 151 Pokémon and their Alolan forms which was introduced in the 3DS games, Sun and Moon. Mega Evolution introduced in X and Y and Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire have also made a come back in Let's Go. Players can also choose a secondary Pokémon to follow them, a feature returning from HeartGold and Soul Silver. You can also groom and dress up your Pikachu / Eevee!

Both versions of the Let's Go games feature an optional integration with the popular mobile game, Pokémon Go. Players can transfer items and Pokémon from Pokémon Go to their port Let's Go. The catching system is exactly like Pokémon Go and players do not have the option to battle and weaken Pokémon before capturing them.

Unlike the older Pokémon games, wild Pokémon cannot be encountered by randomly running through the grass, but if a player actively goes to a Pokémon in the overworld. Catching Pokémon is used with the help of the motion-controlled Joy-con.

Overworld of wild Pokémon

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokémon Let's Go Eevee, while the same game, feature some version exclusive features. The first one is obvious, with Pikachu or Eevee being your starter Pokémon in the title game.

There are also version exclusive Pokémon and Alolan Pokémon which you can only find in those games. Your starter Pikachu or Eevee also has special moves which can only be learned in each of the title games.

Whether you are a kid or a nostalgic old school Pokémon player, these games feature rich graphics, a return of the classic 151 Pokémon and many new fascinating features. Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokémon Let's Go Eevee released on Nintendo Switch on 16 November 2018.