Poll shows 37% drop in Among Us activity

Among Us' massive popularity may be starting to decline.

Among Us has been with us since 2018 and only came into the limelight this year thanks to the pandemic.

However, a recent Twitter poll in which, at the time of writing, over 70,000 users have voted, may show that the game's player base is starting to shrink.

Among Us growth decline

Recently, 100 Thieves content creator Jack "CouRage" Dunlop posted an opinion poll about Among Us on Twitter.

Do you still play/watch Among Us?



Google Search trends shows it is down 52% in the last month but I still see so much talk of it on Twitter.



My Among Us videos are absolutely underperforming hard the last week. It’s demoralizing. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) November 22, 2020

A game that peaks in popularity at some point will inevitably see a decline in the number of people playing it. When the game first gained steam, there were a lot of people sitting at home and idling away their time. Among Us formed a nice distraction to everyone when they had nothing to do. Perhaps now that people have adjusted to the new normal and they've gotten into the routine of working from home, the sheen of Among Us is wearing off.

The community seems divided on whether they still regularly watch content related to and play Among Us. A majority of players have said that they still play and/or watch the game but many have also said that they only watch or stopped watching and playing the game altogether. Which way the poll swings remains to be seen.

While the poll's sample on Twitter is constrained by factors such as reach, language, and statistical significance (the game has reached 295 million monthly active users), Among Us fatigue may be a real thing.

I enjoy watching among us videos — james (@WhoreDiscord) November 22, 2020

My youth group plays every Wednesday before service. It’s pretty popular among them still. — Wes Pierce (@wespierce) November 22, 2020

A section of the poll's respondents also believed that the game was dying out slowly.

There’s only so much to do in a game like that. Gets old — david (@_davvd) November 22, 2020

I always watched and never played, the thing is it’s just impossible to keep a game at that much hype, fortnite couldn’t do it, fall guys couldn’t, neither can among us — Danstry (@danstryy) November 22, 2020

No matter what the community says and what the reach of the poll may be, the Twitch tracker shows that the game activity has indeed reduced.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

The dip in the activity may be attributed to the fact that there are other interesting games which are being released around this time. Notable releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Assassin's Creed Valhalla may have pulled away some of the game's audience. Further, the fact that the game does get monotonous at times may also be a reason for the game to start losing its player base bit by bit.

Image Credits: Google Trends

Among Us has also been plagued by server issues and hackers. The developers are working on sorting these issues out but progress is slightly slower than expected. These issues may have caused a lot of people to turn away from the game.

Every hyped up game meets a decline after a point in time. After the peak comes to the plateau. For Among Us, the point at where the decline stabilizes remains to be seen.