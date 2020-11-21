Among Us reaches 295 million monthly active users

According to new data provided by App Annie, Among Us managed to earn nearly 300 million active monthly users in October 2020.

Reports on the milestone state that this number includes all players playing via mobile devices as well as those playing in China, suggesting that Steam users outside of China were not included in this count.

So while the actual number may be higher, there’s no doubt that Among Us has made significant headway within the mobile games market.

Is Among Us bigger on mobile or PC?

There is no question that the largest player base for Among Us are those who play through some kind of mobile device, either on Android or iOS.

Content creators, streamers, and hundreds of thousands of players on Steam may prefer to play on PC, but the convenience and free availability of the mobile iteration of Among Us simply can’t be beat.

Even though the PC version gets access to beta content while Innersloth is still testing new features, the overwhelming majority of Among Us players play the game on a mobile device.

It is fitting that Among Us is one of the frontrunners for the Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards this year, as it has seemingly taken over the mobile gaming landscape.

Why count Among Us players by the month?

Interestingly, this report specifies that Among Us has a certain number of monthly players, rather than weekly or daily. The monthly numbers are likely more important for Among Us than other metrics as Among Us really isn’t meant to be binged day after day.

While other games like Fortnite and Call of Duty seem to fight for every hour of playtime, Among Us definitely feels more content to let players return to the game as they wish, rather than pressuring them to play every single day.

And for a lot of these gamers, both new and experienced, that may be one of the reasons the game is so easy to play. Players aren’t expected to complete daily quests or keep up to date with the latest strategies. Rather, they can just meet up with their friends online and play once every few weeks.

And that will be enough for most players, especially those with busy schedules and time consuming jobs. It’s impressive to see that Among Us continues to soar to new heights.