How to play Among Us on a mac: Step-by-step guide

Even though Among Us is technically only available on mobile devices and windows PCs, there is still a way for Mac users to access the internet’s favorite social deduction game.

Playing Among Us on a Mac simply requires downloading the Bluestacks emulator and launching the game through that. Technically, the Bluestacks emulator runs the Android version of Among Us, however it can still be played comfortably on a Mac.

ok the PC emulator worked who wants to play among us pic.twitter.com/lWfprPjnDZ — gendo queer (@takingbackjeana) November 15, 2020

How to run the Among Us emulator

There is a simple step-by-step process for getting the emulated version of Among Us up and running.

Go to bluestacks.com and download the emulator onto your computer

Sign in or create a GooglePlay account

Search for Among Us and install it

Launch Among Us

At this point, the Bluestacks Emulator will provide information regarding how to control the emulator and provide users a chance to customize their controls.

However, Bluestacks has also released a great guide specific to Among Us on YouTube, which should help clear up any further confusion.

Advertisement

Advantages and disadvantages to playing Among Us via an emulator

I haven’t played among us in a hot minute. Found an emulator I might be able to use on my Mac to play instead of playing mobile :O fingers crossed my air can handle it — S (@Earth8me) November 18, 2020

For the most part, the advantages and disadvantages to playing Among Us this way are the same as playing Among Us on PC vs playing through a mobile device, with some specific differences.

Firstly, the emulated version of Among Us is the Android version, with all the positives and negatives that entails. This includes being free, albeit with the odd advertisement.

Additionally, the Bluestacks version of Among Us may run a little less smoothly than the natural version, as the emulation process is never exactly right.

Beyond that however, the emulator is mostly the same. Players will be able to personalize their character, name themselves, join their friends, and so on.

Until Among Us gets native Mac support, the Bluestacks emulator is the easiest way to play the game for Mac users.