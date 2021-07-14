Poppy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about this squirrel

Animal Crossing villagers make the game a lot more interesting for players, with their quirky and unique characteristics. There are almost 400 villagers in the Animal Crossing franchise as of now, and out of them, 21 are squirrel villagers.

Out of these 21 squirrel villagers, 18 have appeared in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is interesting to note that there is a squirrel villager belonging to every personality type. Of these 18 squirrels, there are six who possess the normal personality type. One such villager is Poppy, and here's everything players need to know about her.

Poppy in front of her Animal Crossing: New Horizons home (Image via Pinterest)

Also Read: How to get campsite Villagers to move in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Poppy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Poppy is an adorable little squirrel villager in the Animal Crossing series. She is one of the 18 squirrel villagers who have appeared in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Previously, she has also appeared in City Folk, New Leaf, Happy Home Designer, and Pocket Camp.

Poppy's appearance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Poppy is an off-white and red squirrel with tipped paws. Her paw pads and the insides of her ears are turquoise blue in color. She has a white swirl in her bushy tail and her eyes are black with a glint to them. She initially wore the Rally Tee in previous iterations of the game, but got an outfit upgrade in New Horizons and she now sports the Alpinist Dress. She also sometimes wears big round glasses.

Also Read: Animal Crossing: How to get rid of unwanted villagers in New Horizons

Poppy has a normal personality type in Animal Crossing. Therefore, she is one of the easier villagers to befriend in the game. She is kind to the player and helps them out whenever they need it.

Poppy being kind to an Animal Crossing player (Image via Reddit)

As for her interactions with other villagers, Poppy gets along well with most other villagers except for cranky villagers, who she is ready to pick fights with. Since Poppy has the education hobby, and players often find her with her face buried in a book.

Poppy is easily one of the kindest and most wholesome villagers in the Animal Crossing series, and it comes as no surprise that she is one of the fan-favorites.

Also read: Animal Crossing island name ideas and reasons you can't rename it in New Horizons

Edited by Siddharth Satish