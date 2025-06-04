Popucom trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

Popucom is a co-op adventure platformer title available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows. The game allows four players to join a session and supports both couch co-op and online co-op. Furthermore, it features 35 trophies. While some can be obtained by completing the game, others must be specifically targeted to unlock.

On that note, we have listed all the available trophies from Popucom alongside a short description on how to unlock them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Popucom

Popucom features a total of 35 trophies (Image via Gryph Frontier)

Legendary Hero - Unlock all achievements. Minor Milestone - Start building the missile. Stacko Builder - Make a Stacko that is 20 levels high or more. Locked and Loaded - Complete the missile. Source of All Sins - Defeat Andrew. A Reborn Dragon Slayer - Defeat Soaring Popuwurm. Call Gambol to Collect Scrap - Defeat Binka 2600. Goodbye, All of PAH - Defeat PAH. Meowtopia Champion - Clear all Battle for Meowtopia stages. Pancake Table Game Master - Play Match-n-POP 5 times in total. Planet Sweeper - Clear 300 enemies in total. From Small Gains to Big Wins - Collect 10000 coins in total. Escape Master - Break free from bubbles 30 times in total. POPUU Pro! - Score 200000 points in POPUU-2. Volley-Boink Rookie - Play Volley-Boink five times in total. Oops, Slippery Fingers - Inflict friendly fire on your teammate five times. Ultimate Fashion Novice - Purchase attire for the first time. Finally a Place to Shop - Rescue Gambol. Thank Goodie-ness - Rescue a Goodiebot for the first time. Hero or Bandit - Grab 30 coins from Goodiebots. Mysterious Dice - Use the ALL dice. Ultimate Fashion Guru - Collect 50 clothing items. Goodiebot Rescuer - Rescue 100 Goodiebots. Master Sticker Collector - Collect 100 stickers. Home Discovery - Find hidden stickers on the ship. No Slacking - Pop a bubble by relying solely on teammates’ help. Tales of a Headless Puppet - Knock a Pobbaman’s head off its body. Retro Gameplay - Defeat five worms by connecting their head to their tail. Alien World Pathfinder - Clear all stages within the inner ring. Alien World Conqueror - Clear all Story Mode stages. Alien World Roamer - Clear all stages within the mid ring. Strong Bond - Clear 10 Party Mode stages. First Team Building - Play in Party Mode. Baddie Pal - Throw a Goodiebot off a cliff. Leisure Break - Play an arcade game once.

For more news and guides related to Popucom, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

