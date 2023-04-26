5 most popular characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical role-playing game that was released in 2023 for the Nintendo Switch. It is set in a fantasy world with magical creatures ranging from dragons to zombies. Fire Emblem Engage features dozens of characters, each with their own strengths, skills, and weaknesses. There are also some returning characters from previous titles.

This article looks at the five most popular characters in Fire Emblem Engage based on fan votes and ratings. We will explore their characteristics, roles in the game, and reasons for being so well-liked by the fans.

Fire Emblem Engage: Five most popular Characters

5) Yunaka

Yunaka in Fire Emblem Engage Image via Nintendo)

Yunaka is a character encountered early in chapter 6 of the game, where players acquire the Emblem of Dawn, the ring of Micaiah. Yunaka starts off as a common thief who steals the Emblem Micaiah from Firene. However, she has a change of heart and helps the party reclaim it.

As a former thief, Yunaka is skilled with a knife and possesses impressive speed and dexterity. Although not a physically strong character, she is a valuable unit in the game. Due to her lovable personality and quirkiness, she has become a fan-favorite and earned a spot as the fifth most popular character in the game.

4) Alcryst

Alcryst firing a bow in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)

Alcryst, the younger brother of Crown Prince Diamant, holds the position of the second Prince of the Brodia Kingdom. Alcryst is also a highly capable unit in the game. He is skilled with bows and is one of the most proficient archers in Fire Emblem Engage.

Despite his high-ranking position, Alcryst struggles with a severe lack of self-confidence and constantly compares himself to his brother. However, as players progress through his character development in the game, he becomes more likable and relatable.

3) Alfred

Alfred in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)

The Crown Prince of Firene and Celine's elder brother, Alfred, has secured a spot in the top 3 most popular characters in Fire Emblem Engage. Alfred joins Alear on their mission to defeat the Fell Dragon Sombron early in the game.

Alfred is an exceptional unit, starting as a Noble and later promoting to Avenir. As a cavalry unit, he wields the lance and sword with proficiency, making him a great fighter. Moreover, Alfred embodies his nobility by showing gentle leadership and exhibiting empathy towards others.

2) Diamant

Diamant in-game (Image via Nintendo)

Another popular character in the game is Diamant, the Crown Prince of Brodia and elder brother to Alcryst. He shows a serious and composed demeanor, yet he is a kind prince who supports his younger sibling.

Initially a Lord, he can advance to Successor, allowing him to wield both Swords and Axes. Diamant's primary goal is to defend his homeland and avenge what was taken from him. Despite his strong-willed nature, he enjoys solitude and prefers solitary activities.

1) Alear

Alear can be played as male or female (Image via Nintendo)

Alear is the protagonist of Fire Emblem Enage and is undoubtedly the most popular character in the game. Alear plays a crucial role in the storyline and has two unique classes based on their role as the Divine Dragon.

In terms of gameplay, Alear is an incredibly valuable unit due to their high speed and dexterity, making them a fan-favorite character. Beginning as a Dragon Child, Alear is particularly adept at using Emblems, and upon promotion to Divine Dragon, they gain access to Arts in addition to Swords.

While Alear's sword skills may not be the best, their combination of stats and exclusive abilities make them a formidable unit on the battlefield.

Poll : 0 votes