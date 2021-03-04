Popular Free Fire streamer Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) starts new Assassin's Creed Valhalla gaming series on YouTube

Total Gaming aka Ajjubhai is India's biggest content creator, having more than 21 million subscribers on his main channel. Garena Free Fire is Ajjubhai prime source of content.

Being one of the country's biggest content creators, its understandable that he has been trying to explore new gaming titles, such as Among Us, Minecraft and even GTA.

Total Gaming has earlier tried to bring the worlds of GTA and Free Fire together, by utilizing DJ Alok as the protagonist in his modded GTA playthrough. He has released three episodes in the series till date.

He has now begun streaming Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - the latest game in the series. The first episode of his playthrough, titled "Family's Last Hope", Eivor," is now available to stream on YouTube.

Total Gaming shares the idea behind the series

In an exclusive conversation with Ajay Assudani of Sportskeeda, Ajjubhai shared the idea that led to the series. Total Gaming also spoke about its scope, episode frequency, and the backend team as well.

"During my school days, I had read about Vikings in the library. That's where I got the idea to start this series with Assassin's Creed Valhalla."

"My aim with this series is to entertain the audience with a new set of PC games. A series like this, especially with a title like Assassin's Creed: Valhaala at its centre, can provide the PC gaming industry with a solid boost in popularity."

"With a small yet dedicated team of just nine dubbing artists, we have been able to dub all of the English dialogue in the game's story to Hindi. In the same manner that Tamil and English movies are dubbed to cater to the Hindi-speaking audience, this series will provide a top-notch movie experience."

"We will be starting at a rate of two episodes per week. Later however, we plan to shift to just one episode per week. This is being done so that the audience can get in flow with the series and understand the story."

The first episode of the series, which runs for 12 minutes, began with Total Gaming introducing the concept to the audience. The story revolves around a kid, Eivor, who has to navigate a war. His escape and all the thrills that go with it, form the crux of the story.

Considering the quality of the graphics, and the fact that the story has been entirely dubbed to Hindi, it must be conceded that Total Gaming's latest venture looks nothing less than a regular movie.