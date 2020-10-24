Free Fire's biggest content creator, Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, sees GTA 5 videos trending

Total Gaming is one of India's biggest Free Fire and gaming content creators with a whooping fanbase of 14.7 million subscribers on YouTube, 1.7 million Instagram followers, and 2.3 million followers on his Facebook page. He is also one of the most renowned creators in the Free Fire community.

He also has an esports team, Total Gaming Esports, which recently won one of the most prestigious events, i.e., the Free Fire Inda Championship (FFIC). The event had a prize pool of 50 lakh INR.

The creator's sole content is based on Garena Free Fire, though, recently, he has been exploring games like Among Us, Minecraft, and GTA 5.

Ajjubhai's venture with Free Fire and GTA 5

Ajjubhai has also started a new genre of GTA 5 Story Mode videos, where he has tried to bring the characters of Free Fire into this popular game. So far, three episodes of this series have rolled out.

These GTA 5 episodes range from Ajjubhai stealing President Donald Trump's limousine from an ongoing political session to selling it to DJ Alok, an appealing character in Free Fire, for 1 million USD with the help of his friend, Laser, as the middlemen.

Interestingly, DJ Alok is a businessman in this series. The videos revolve around the difficulties Ajjubhai faces in selling the car and then when it gets stolen from him.

The next episode will be coming out soon, with viewers now in suspense about how Ajjubhai will get his stolen car back.

Advertisement

The creator has also not revealed his face yet in front of the audience. It is, in fact, one of the most asked questions by his fans.

In an exclusive article with Sportskeeda, he had also said that he wouldn't be doing the same any time soon, but rather, do it in the coming years.

You can read the full article here.