PorusPlay app will provide a competitive platform to Indian gamers

PorusPlay FOLLOW OFFICIAL News

SHARE

PorusPlay's all-new application

PorusPlay has developed a PUBG Mobile Gaming app which will be a complete gaming platform for mobile users in India. This will be India’s largest competitive gaming platform on mobile devices. For upcoming Underdog teams, the platform provides a unique opportunity to prove their mettle and make it to the elite tier. The PorusPlay app will let you play in regularly organized tournaments, watch live streams and chat with other players.

Soon available for downloading

Here are the major features of the PorusPlay App:

Elites

Every profile will be made using Kills, the number of Chicken Dinners and stats only. No personal information will be shared on the platform, eliminating any possibility of data breaching.

Special section for Elites.

Personal details won't be required to use the app.

Individual Profile which will contain all the details and statistics about the player.

A dynamic leaderboard.

Underdogs

Special Section for Underdogs.

Hassle-free lobby joining.

Chat option available.

Individual Profile which will contain all the details and statistics about the player.

A dynamic Leaderboard.

Creators

The Creators section will feature top creators in PUBG Mobile creating exclusive content on the PorusPlay platform. However, the Creators section is still under development and more information regarding it will be revealed soon.