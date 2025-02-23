Possible fixes for performance issues in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One 

Even though you don't need super heavy hardware to play Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii — you can even play it on the Xbox One — many gamers have occasionally been experiencing small jitters and stutters while playing the game. If you are experiencing poor performance on the Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One, read further to learn how you can solve this problem.

There can be multiple reasons behind poor performance while playing video games. Some of the reasons alongside a few potential fixes are mentioned below in this article.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from SEGA.

Fixing performance issues with Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Xbox consoles

1) Restart your Xbox

Restart your Xbox to fix performance dips

Simply giving your console some rest and letting it return to normal temperature can go a long way. Playing Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for extended hours on any console or PC can lead to overheating, which can eventually lead to dips in performance. Shutting down your console and letting it rest for a while will bring it back to normal temperatures.

You can also power cycle your Xbox by following these steps:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all the cables after roughly 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check for poor ventilation issues

If your console is kept at a poorly ventilated spot like inside a closed cabinet or on a dusty shelf, it can also lead to jitters and other such problems. Make sure to relocate your console from this spot and give it a good clean to remove any accumulated dust.

3) Check for pending updates

Check manually if Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is up-to-date. If you are playing an older version of the game, install the latest updates. Moreover, ensure you have the latest firmware installed on your console as well.

If the performance issues persist in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, wait until we receive an official patch from SEGA that addresses these problems.

If you are facing these problems on a PlayStation, check out this guide.

