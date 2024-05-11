Possible fixes for Solo Leveling Arise loading issue

The Solo Leveling Arise loading issue has been a problem for many players. The game won’t start and gets stuck on the loading screen while booting up. Some players face the issue even after the game launches successfully. A blue loading circle appears while talking to NPCs, navigating through menus, starting a game mode or chapter, and moving from one area to another while completing a stage.

Since the title is in the early stages of global launch, there will likely be some issues that need fixing. However, the loading issue is a significant problem because it makes the game unplayable.

If you’re among the players struggling, this article gives possible solutions to fix the Solo Leveling Arise loading issue.

Here’s how to fix the Solo Leveling Arise loading issue

The Solo Leveling Arise loading issue might be caused by server overload, poor internet connection, or corrupted game files. (Image via Netmarble(

The Solo Leveling Arise loading issue might be caused by server overload, poor internet connection, or corrupted game files. Regardless, you can try some solutions to fix the issue promptly and enjoy the game.

Here are the fixes:

Check the internet connection: Ensure your device is connected to a stable internet connection. You can restart the router, connect to Wi-Fi, and start the game again. Additionally, you can try switching to mobile data from Wi-Fi and play.

Restart the game: If you get stuck at the loading screen, simply restart the title. It’s also recommended that you clear the title’s cache files on your mobile phones before restarting.

Check for updates: Netmarble might have rolled out patches fixing some commonly encountered issues. If so, update the title from your device’s Play Store or the Netmarble Launcher on PC.

Check server status: The Solo Leveling Arise loading issue might also be caused if the server maintenance is starting soon or has already begun. You can visit the title’s official Discord channel, X handle, and Solo Leveling Arise’s official Netmarble forum to get information about ongoing server maintenance (If any). If that’s the case, exit the title and wait for the maintenance to end.

Re-install the title: If none of the solutions work, your best bet is to uninstall and re-install the title. Re-installing will also remove any corrupted files, if there were any, during the previous installation.

The title’s early access version also had similar issues, which improved with the updates and has become better. Note that the above fixes are temporary, and you might face the problem after following them and relaunching the game. Hopefully, Netmarble will roll out a patch that will solve the issue permanently in future updates.

Disclaimer: The above-stated solutions are possible fixes and are not guaranteed to work.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Solo Leveling Arise guides and news.