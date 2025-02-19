Potential fixes for controller not working error in Avowed on PC

If you have been playing Avowed on your gaming PC using a controller instead of a keyboard and mouse and are facing problems with connectivity, there can be multiple reasons behind this issue. To make things clear, this guide specifically aims to resolve these problems for players experiencing them while playing the game via Steam.

Some of the possible reasons behind this glitch alongside a few potential fixes are mentioned below.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from Obsidian Entertainment.

Fixing controller issues in Avowed on PC

1) Restart Steam

Restarting Steam can solve connectivity problems (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The simplest fix while experiencing this issue while gaming on a PC is to shut down the game and then restart Steam. While you are at it, restart your PC as well. If the issue persists, try the following fixes.

2) Try enabling/disabling Steam Input

Steam Input is an important in-built feature provided by Steam, which lets PC gamers connect their controllers to the PC while gaming via Steam. However, sometimes, this important feature can glitch a bit and lead to connectivity issues. To fix this, try enabling Steam Input if it is not turned on by default. If it is already on, disable it once and then turn it on again. Follow these steps:

Launch the Steam application on your PC.

Click on Steam on the top left side of the app’s UI.

on the top left side of the app’s UI. Head to the Controller settings.

settings. Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.

option. Enable Steam Input by checking the box beside the option.

If Steam Input is enabled by default, try disabling and enabling it again to fix the problem.

3) Ensure Avowed is in your Steam library

If you purchased the game from some other store like GOG, make sure to add the game to your Steam library. For this, follow these steps:

Open Steam and go to "Games."

Select the "Add a Non-Steam Game to My Library" option.

Navigate through your files and select the game's .exe file.

Go to the game's "Properties" and enable Steam input.

