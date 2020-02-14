Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time confirmed by Ubisoft

P C - Ubisoft

Prince of Persia is a world-renowned and fan-favourite video game franchise run by Ubisoft but originally published and developed by Broderbund. The franchise revolves around a series of adventure and action genre games which focus on the story of an Iranian Prince. A film based on the plot of the game has also been released.

The last game of the franchise that was released was Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. This was way back in in 2010. Since then the fans of the franchise, which was a quintessential part of every gamer's childhood, are waiting for another release.

Recently to everyone's delight, Ubisoft has announced a new entry into the Prince of Persia Franchise with the announcement of Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time. However, the hype for it died as fast as it grew. Because Ubisoft confirmed that it's going to be a VR game.

Time to escape! ⏳



Get the details on @UbiDusseldorf's all-new VR escape room coming this spring 👇 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) February 12, 2020

"Prince of Persia’s time-bending approach to puzzle-solving is making its way to a virtual-reality escape room near you. Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time, opening worldwide this spring, gives teams of up to four players the chance to work together to solve puzzles and use the titular artifact’s powers to stop, rewind, or fast-forward time."

This title requires an exclusively dedicated space for the players to play in as it will scale the environments in-game to the space that the player has set up. It is considered absolute nonsense as VR is being treated as a niche for upcoming Ubisoft games in the near future.

VR games mean heavy expenditure on headsets and controllers to properly enjoy the game and retain full value that the game has to offer. People are angry for this, This game is being treated as an item of novelty to flex to people and not a normal and healthy piece of entertainment. Dropping a grand plus an extra empty space is just too much to ask for few hours of entertainment, especially for the old school fans of the series.

"Our VR escape rooms are meant to be larger-than-life adventures; something you can’t do in the real world, something you can totally immerse yourself into once you put on the VR headset."

Everyone in the gaming community is disappointed with Ubisoft's take on the new Prince of Persia game. Demands and rants for a commendable single-player game with an engaging storyline like the original Prince of Persia games are skyrocketing.

Advertisement

The new title in the frachise could have been a game-changer for single player games in 2020 and could have been an ideal example of what to expect in a single player game as it has never failed the audience with the previous releases. However, Ubisoft's ideology has ruined what could have been a complete banger.

Also read: Cover art for the new season of Rainbow 6 Siege officially released