Pro Nation’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has taken the mobile gaming world by a storm. Battle royale enthusiasts have been flocking over to play the game for months now. With every update, the game's developers introduce newer features that help in retaining a significant portion of its player base.

The popularity of Free Fire has also paved the way for several content creators to come forward and showcase their gaming skills through game streaming.

Harsh Chaudhary, famous for his YouTube channel – PRO NATION, is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. In this article, we look at his Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Pro Nation's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 432493578, and his IGN is 'PN-HARSH!!!' He is also the leader of the guild PRO★NATION.

Pro Nation's Stats

Lifetime Stats

Pro Nation's Lifetime Stats

PN-HARSH has played 9794 matches in the squad mode, with over 32300 kills to his name. He has won 2020 games in the squad mode with an impressive win rate of 20.62%. Harsh also has a splendid K/D ratio of 4.16.

He also has 170 duo victories in the 1115 games that he has played and has nearly 3500 kills in the duo mode. PN-HARSH has emerged victorious in 168 solo matches out of the 1769 games that he played.

Ranked Stats

Pro Nation's Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, he has played merely five solo and duo matches. However, Harsh has played over 513 squad matches and won in 57 of them. He also has a notable K/D ratio of 3.46.

His YouTube Channel

He started uploading Free Fire related content back in December 2018. Since then, he has uploaded over 350 videos on his channel. Harsh has over 926 thousand subscribers and 67.94 million views combined.

His social media accounts

He is very active on Instagram and Facebook.

