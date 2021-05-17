Create
PS Play At Home 2021 update: List of all free in-game content and more

(Image via PlayStation)
(Image via PlayStation)
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Modified 26 min ago
Feature

PS Play At Home returns this week, and PlayStation owners can now claim all sorts of free in-game content for some of the most popular titles. Since the majority of these titles are free-to-play, most PS owners are likely to be playing at least one of the games included on the list.

In addition to the in-game bonuses, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition was part of Play At Home. The offer ended on May 14 at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time. PS owners who were able to claim the game during this period will retain the game forever in their PS Library.

Starting May 17, the following in-game content will be free on the PlayStation Store from 8:00 p.m. PDT until June 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

List of all in-game content for PS owners until June 6

From May 17

Rocket League

  • PlayStation Plus Pack – includes four unique customization items, including Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail, and the Trimpact BL Player Banner.

Brawlhalla

  • Brawlhalla: Play at Home Pack – includes the Rayman Legend Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin with Axe and Gauntlet Weapon Skins, Shrug Emote, and Grimm Sidekick.

Destruction AllStars

  • 1100 Destruction Points MLB The Show 21 ** MLB The Show 21 10 The Show Packs

NBA 2K21

  • The Play at Home Pack – includes MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, and more.

Rogue Company

  • Rogue Company: Play at Home Pack – includes the Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit and 200 Rogue Bucks.

World of Tanks/World of Warships

  • Twice the Courage Pack For World of Tanks: Modern Armor, this bundle includes five x1.5 Silver Boosters, five x2 XP Boosters, seven days of Premium Account, and more. For World of Warships: Legends, this bundle contains Tier III battleship Arkansas, seven days of Premium Account, and 5x Rare Boosters of all five types.

Warframe

  • Warframe: Starter Bundle – includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, 7 Day Affinity Booster, Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle, and more.

From May 20, 2021

As part of Play At Home, players will be able to give 60-minute Double XP tokens for Call of Duty: Warzone and level up quicker in Season Three. The Double XP tokens can be accessed exclusively in-game through the Message of The Day beginning May 20 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

PlayStation
