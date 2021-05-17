PS Play At Home 2021 update: List of all free in-game content and more

PS Play At Home returns this week, and PlayStation owners can now claim all sorts of free in-game content for some of the most popular titles. Since the majority of these titles are free-to-play, most PS owners are likely to be playing at least one of the games included on the list.
In addition to the in-game bonuses, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition was part of Play At Home. The offer ended on May 14 at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time. PS owners who were able to claim the game during this period will retain the game forever in their PS Library.
Starting May 17, the following in-game content will be free on the PlayStation Store from 8:00 p.m. PDT until June 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.
List of all in-game content for PS owners until June 6
From May 17
Rocket League
- PlayStation Plus Pack – includes four unique customization items, including Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail, and the Trimpact BL Player Banner.
Brawlhalla
- Brawlhalla: Play at Home Pack – includes the Rayman Legend Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin with Axe and Gauntlet Weapon Skins, Shrug Emote, and Grimm Sidekick.
Destruction AllStars
- 1100 Destruction Points MLB The Show 21 ** MLB The Show 21 10 The Show Packs
NBA 2K21
- The Play at Home Pack – includes MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, and more.
Rogue Company
- Rogue Company: Play at Home Pack – includes the Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit and 200 Rogue Bucks.
World of Tanks/World of Warships
- Twice the Courage Pack For World of Tanks: Modern Armor, this bundle includes five x1.5 Silver Boosters, five x2 XP Boosters, seven days of Premium Account, and more. For World of Warships: Legends, this bundle contains Tier III battleship Arkansas, seven days of Premium Account, and 5x Rare Boosters of all five types.
Warframe
- Warframe: Starter Bundle – includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, 7 Day Affinity Booster, Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle, and more.
From May 20, 2021
As part of Play At Home, players will be able to give 60-minute Double XP tokens for Call of Duty: Warzone and level up quicker in Season Three. The Double XP tokens can be accessed exclusively in-game through the Message of The Day beginning May 20 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.