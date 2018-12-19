PS4 News: Days Gone is getting an art book by Dark Horse Comics

Bend Studios

One of the only confirmed PS4 exclusive game for a 2019 release- Days Gone is getting a beautiful 200-page art book features numerous art designs and commentary from the developers at the Bend Studio, the one responsible for this game.

According to the press release of Dark Horse comics-

"In the world of Days Gone, everyone is struggling to survive in the wake of a global pandemic that has wreaked havoc on everything in sight. Set in the beautiful and rugged landscape of the Pacific Northwest high desert, Deacon St. John—a former outlaw biker-turned-bounty hunter—must fight for survival against all odds. Witness the creation of Deacon’s epic adventure with The Art of Days Gone! "

Days Gone is an open world horror action adventure game with a mix of Sony's own The Last Of Us, World War Z and yes the famous American Drama series- Sons of Anarchy.

Announced way back, at Sony's E3 2016 conference, Days Gone blew us away with us stunning visuals, emotional soundtrack and hordes of zombies on the screen at the same time.

As time went by, the game started to show its age as it continued to look more generic and unpolished after every gameplay reveal.

I believe even Sony noticed its under hype situation and thus moved its release date from the crowded 22nd February lineup to a more easy breathing 26 April 2019 window.

Irrespective of that, Days Gone is a still a very ambitious title, as stated by John Garvin, Creative Director at Bend Studios who believes that "Days Gone is not the zombie game we think it is."

By this I think, the game has a more personal touch with the story, and also the game looks pretty difficult, which is very pretty obvious considering the fact that Decon is one army with a horde of 100 zombies coming after him.

How of all this is gonna turn out is still a mystery, will Days Gone be another generic open world game with zombies or it will be something much bigger?

Tell us in the comments down below.

