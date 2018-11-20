PS4 News: FIFA 19, God of War amongst the games available at massive discounts on the Black Friday 2018 Sale

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 4 // 20 Nov 2018, 09:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: God of War

PlayStation Store has loads of discounts as part of the Black Friday 2018 Sale. Currently, the website has a slew of major titles with massive discounts, promoting all gamers to stock their shelves before the Christmas season.

Along with a plethora of games, the PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription is also available at a discount during this Black Friday Sale. The following major titles are available at a massive discount on the PlayStation Store as part of the Black Friday 2018 Sale.

FIFA 19, which hit the stores in September 2018 is available at a discount on the PlayStation Store. The Ultimate Edition is currently retailing at a 45% discount both in the United States and India, making it a must-buy for all the football enthusiasts. FIFA 19 is the most authentic football game released till date, and for the first time, includes the official licenses of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the Super Cup.

Despite being released over seven years ago, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim holds a special place in the hearts of every gamer. A remastered version of the game called The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim - Special Edition hit the stores in 2016 and is still considered as one of the greatest games of all time. The game is currently available at a 50% discount on the PlayStation Store in the United States and India.

For all the latest PS4 News, visit Sportskeeda

God of War retails at 45% discount on the PlayStation Store in the United States while God of War Digital Deluxe Edition retails at 31% discount in India. Touted by many as the best PS4 game of 2018, God of War magically exploits the emotions of every player with its brilliant narrative, sound design and visuals. In this game, one experiences Kratos bring mayhem to the Norse mythology and is a game every PS4 gamer must have on their shelves.

With its unique narrative, Far Cry 5 became the fastest-selling game of the franchise. Set in a fictional American city, the game received critical acclaim for its open-world game design along with the visuals and sound design. Fans of the Far Cry franchise should not miss this one while people new to Far Cry must definitely give it a go to experience the brilliant chaos presented in the series. On the PlayStation Store, Far Cry 5 is available for 55% discount in the United States and 44% discount in India.

Other titles that are available at a discount include Assassin's Creed: Origins (60% - US), Tekken 7 (60% - IN), UFC 3 Deluxe Edition (75% - US, 38% - IN) and Marvel's Spider-Man (44% - IN).

Get the latest Video Game News at Sportskeeda