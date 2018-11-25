PS4 News: Sony offers incredible bundles throughout Black Friday weekend

Sony offers Marvel's Spider-Man and a PS4 and more for incredibly cheap this holiday season

Yesterday we revealed a list of great Xbox One bundles presented by Microsoft. The company offered some fantastic deals over the Black Friday weekend, and Sony has responded in kind.

If you're looking to join Sony's side this holiday season, do yourselves a favour and pick up the incredible Spider-Man PS4 Bundle. Priced at $199.99, you'll get a black 1TB PS4, wireless controller, and the award-winning Marvel's Spider-Man exclusive.

Spider-Man has been universally praised by fans and game critics alike, highlighting the incredible web-slinging system that Insomniac implemented, and though it may have a steep learning curve at first, you'll be flying through New York City in no time as only Spider-Man can.

Looking to add the virtual reality experience to your gaming collection? Check out Sony's VR Bundles for the US and UK below.

US

PlayStation VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission & Moss Bundle - $199.99

PlayStation VR CREED: Rise to Glory & SUPERHOT VR Bundle - $249.99

UK

PlayStation VR, Camera, VR Worlds, 2 Move controllers, and Astro Bot - £209.99

PlayStation VR, Camera, VR Worlds, and Astro Bot - £169.95

If you've already got a PS4, Sony has severely sliced prices on their top hits. Pick up sports hits like Madden 2019 and NBA 2K19, including the Anniversary Edition originally marked at 99.99, at half price.

Marvel's Spider-Man (39.590 and the Deluxe Edition (59.99) have both been severely cut as well, allowing Sony fans to level up their gaming library with ease and on the cheap.

You can check out the rest of Sony's PS4 game deals with our last Black Friday article here.

Are you siding with PS4 or Xbox One this holiday season? Which games helped you make your decision? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all your gaming info!