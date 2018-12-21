PS4 News: Spider-Man: Silver Lining DLC is out today, here's what is New

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 // 21 Dec 2018, 11:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Insominac Games.

The wait is over for all of you friendly neighbourhood people.

Marvel Spider-Man's third and final DLC called Silver Lining is out today on the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Part of the Spider-Man "The city that never sleeps" expansion pack, Silver Lining is a continuation of the previously released Turf Wars DLC.

Silver Sable is back in the action-packed conclusion to Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps. The deadly mercenary is back to reclaim her stolen Sable International tech and gear from the city’s thugs. But with Police Department Captain Yuri Watanabe on administrative leave after her controversial efforts against crime boss Hammerhead, and bigger threats on the horizon, Spider-Man must rely on unlikely allies to keep the city safe from impending calamity.

Addition to the new story missions, Silver Lining adds three more Spidey suits to your arsenal.

Also, read PS4 News: Spider-Man PS4 get's Sam Raimi suit as a Free DLC

Silver Lining DLC

Who else is excited to swing away in the Spider-Verse suit?

Advertisement

Anyways, other than the suits and the missions, Silver lining adds some key new updates to the base game which includes bug fixes, new difficulty mode etc.

Read more:

PS4 vs PS4 Pro: What's The Difference And Which One Should You Buy?

Top 5 Free PS4 Games To Play In December 2018

Top 5 Cheap PS4 Games That You Can Get Under Rs.1,000

Below are all the new stuff coming with the Silver Lining DLC update.

Fixes & Updates

Addressed various additional issues in “Silver Lining” DLC pack.

New Features

Added support for “The City That Never Sleeps – Silver Lining” story pack.

Added “Friendly Neighborhood” Difficulty Mode.

Added support for creating a New Game+ save from a New Game+ save.

Added new frames and stickers to Photo Mode.

Added 3 new filters to Photo Mode (8bit, EGA, and Retro).

Fixes & Updates

Addressed an issue where the “A Bit of a Fixer-Upper” Trophy is not awarded after completing all puzzles.

Addressed an issue where MJ’s initial dialogue in “The Heist” DLC may not play.

Addressed an issue where some lines of dialogue would be delayed in “Turf Wars” DLC pack.

Addressed various additional issues.

For more PS4 news, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement