PS4 News: Spider Man PS4 get's Sam Raimi suit as a Free DLC

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 // 21 Dec 2018, 10:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Insomniac Games.

Okay, this is a free Christmas gift we all probably didn't deserve.

After a lot of fan requests and hype build up, Insomniac Games- the one behind this year's amazing Marvel's Spider-Man title has finally granted our wish for swinging along Manhattan's street in the 20002's iconic Sam Raimi suit from the original Spider-Man Movie which Tobey Maguire first wore.

We have a special holiday gift for #SpiderManPS4 players. Today's game update will include a highly requested suit. Hint: It's webbed and it's FREE for owners of Marvel's Spider-Man!

Apparently, fans have been requesting this for a very long time, hence the recent controversies including this-

Passionate is not an excuse for harassment.



Having paid for a piece of software or a service does not entitle you to be a jerk.



You are not always right. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) December 19, 2018

James Stevenson, the community Director at Insomniac Games tweeted this when some of the fans became very toxic as to why they hadn't released this iconic suit just yet.

Thus when Insomniac games tweeted just the next day that the Sama Raimi suit was coming as a free DLC, many fans just like me wondered whether the decision to release the suit so early was rushed because of the complexities surrounding this situation.

Read more:

PS4 vs PS4 Pro: What's The Difference And Which One Should You Buy?

Advertisement

Top 5 Free PS4 Games To Play In December 2018

Top 5 Cheap PS4 Games That You Can Get Under Rs.1,000

However as James Stevenson tweeted out again very soon to confirm that this suit has been planned for a Christmas release since before the game even released (which is a shock after seeing him react so negatively just a day before) and the people at Insomniac Games have been hard at work at making this possible before September of this year.

Yup. Today's release was ultimately in the works for MONTHS and started before the base game even released.



But as you note, due to the complexity, we could say absolutely nothing. https://t.co/kYx5jB6HdY — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) December 20, 2018

Wow, that's some real dedication isn't?

Anyways all's well that ends well and people are quite happy as is indicated by the photos they have been taking in the game, Insomniac seems to be keeping a tab on all of this and sharing it on their twitter as well as the Instagram page.

I couldn’t be happier right now, thank you @insomniacgames and thank you @bryanintihar you’ve made me feel like a little kid again by bringing in a suit that’s a big part of my life into THE greatest spider-man game pic.twitter.com/Tdtf4RNgLm — Jack McKinney (@AntiOwnifier19) December 20, 2018

In other news, Spider-Man's third paid DLC called Silver Lining is out today on the PS4 and PS4 Pro which includes new story missions, 3 more costumes and many more updates.

For more PS4 news, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement